Poiison Presents La Madrina Vol. 2 Mixtape

Over the past year, Poiison's work has garnered support from The Source, On The Radar, and Hot 97 to name a few, recognizing her unique blend of hip-hop, melodic rap, R&B and Latin influences. As Poiison continues to build momentum organically across platforms while celebrating her roots and deep connection to Queens, her trajectory reflects both a dedicated independent spirit and growing recognition from music communities alike.

Check out La Madrina Vol. 2, out now, and stay tuned for much more coming soon.

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