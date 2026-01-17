Poiison Presents La Madrina Vol. 2 Mixtape

(The Forefront Group) To celebrate her birthday and the 10-year anniversary of her very first release, Queens-born artist, Poiison, presents La Madrina Vol. 2 - now available to stream exclusively on La Madrina Vol. 2 is the second installment of a project rooted in nostalgia, a return to Poiison's freestyle era. It not only sets the tone for a larger body of work due later this year, but more importantly, the mixtape serves as a special treat to her most engaged fans. Vol. 2 harkens back to where it all started - the platform that helped launch her career: SoundCloud. Ahead of the mixtape's release, Poiison played host to an intimate playback at the SoundCloud headquarters in New York City. The event provided key industry executives and a select number of fans with the opportunity to preview La Madrina Vol. 2 in a live setting. Over the past year, Poiison's work has garnered support from The Source, On The Radar, and Hot 97 to name a few, recognizing her unique blend of hip-hop, melodic rap, R&B and Latin influences. As Poiison continues to build momentum organically across platforms while celebrating her roots and deep connection to Queens, her trajectory reflects both a dedicated independent spirit and growing recognition from music communities alike. Check out La Madrina Vol. 2, out now, and stay tuned for much more coming soon.
Over the past year, Poiison's work has garnered support from The Source, On The Radar, and Hot 97 to name a few, recognizing her unique blend of hip-hop, melodic rap, R&B and Latin influences. As Poiison continues to build momentum organically across platforms while celebrating her roots and deep connection to Queens, her trajectory reflects both a dedicated independent spirit and growing recognition from music communities alike.
Check out La Madrina Vol. 2, out now, and stay tuned for much more coming soon.
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