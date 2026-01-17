Empire Of The Sun Release 'Alive (Reimagined)' EP

(Capitol) Empire of the Sun today share Alive (Reimagined), a collection of five remixes of their iconic 2013 track "Alive'" from a star-studded list of collaborators, purpose-built for all corners of the dancefloor. From the emotive Trance Dance Music fusion of German duo DJ HEARTSTRING, to the dark and propulsive sounds of Brazilian superstar Alok and beyond, each remix delivers a brilliant transformation of the global hit while retaining the melodic core and integrity of the original song. Listen to Alive (Reimagined) here.

Critically acclaimed producer and prolific performer SG Lewis offers up a percussive and transportive remix reminiscent of the depths of a club in the early hours of the morning, with its pulsing, cut-through synths creating a hypnotic and immersive atmosphere. Known for his cross-genre collaborations with high profile acts like Dua Lipa, Elton John, Clairo and more, and his deep connection to club culture, SG Lewis has become one of the most sought-after producers in music. In 2023, SG Lewis played Coachella's coveted sunset slot to over 100,000 people and headlined All Points East in London and has since performed at Glastonbury alongside longtime friend and collaborator Tove Lo.

Rounding out the tracklist are previously released fan favorite remixes from household names Zedd and David Guetta, both featuring their beloved signature styles and offering vibrant, spirited takes on the 2013 classic.

As the lead single from Empire of the Sun's acclaimed second album, Ice on the Dune (2013), "Alive" has hit ARIA Platinum five times over, with international Platinum accreditation in New Zealand, Italy, and Canada, as well as Gold in the USA. Upon release it landed the top spot on Billboard's iconic Dance Club chart and has since clocked over 700 million global streams and landed multiple major syncs, most notably featuring in the FIFA 14 video game.

"Alive" marked a turning point for Empire of the Sun in the wake of their celebrated debut record Walking On A Dream, with its larger-than-life production and ambitious visuals signaling their growth from indie synth-pop wonder to global electro-pop spectacle. Merging their signature euphoric electropop sound with an uplifting and now-iconic hook that has become a defining chant for the duo's fanbase - 'Loving every minute 'cause you make me feel so alive' - the song's enduring impact is undeniable.

Alive (Reimagined) EP is out now via Universal Music Australia/Capitol Records.

Alive (Reimagined) EP Tracklist

Alive

Alive (Alok Extended Remix)

Alive (SG Lewis Extended Remix)

Alive (DJ HEARTSTRING Extended Remix)

Alive (Zedd Remix)

Alive (David Guetta Remix)

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