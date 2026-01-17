Hilary Duff Shares 'Roommates' Video

(Atlantic) Hilary Duff has shared "Roommates," the second single from her highly anticipated new album, luck... or something, arriving everywhere via Atlantic Records on Friday, February 20.

"Roommates" was co-written by Duff with her husband, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182) and co-produced by Koma and Phillips. The song is joined by an official music video, directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande).

"Roommates is a song about when life is life-ing, babe," says Hilary. "It's that ache for a wilder, freer time - before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It's the restless hum of wanting to find your way back - to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself."

Next week will see Hilary heralding luck... or something with her "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" dates, an instantly SOLD-OUT run of very special live shows marking her first headline concert appearances in over a decade.

Presented by Live Nation, the intimate performances kick off January 19 at London's historic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, followed by stops at Toronto, ON's HISTORY (January 24), New York City's Brooklyn Paramount (January 27), and Los Angeles, CA's iconic The Wiltern (January 29).

In addition, Duff will mark the new album's arrival with a pair of SOLD-OUT concert residencies at the intimate Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas set for February 13-15 and May 22-24.

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