Kesha Teams With Blusher For 'GLOW' Remix Ahead Of Australian Tour

(BHM) Kesha has shared a new spin on the fan favorite "GLOW." featuring Australian pop trio Blusher, available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records. In addition, Blusher will join Kesha as special guests on the upcoming Australia/New Zealand leg of her blockbuster world headline tour, The Tits Out Tour.

Kesha's first headline run Down Under in over a decade, the hugely anticipated dates get underway February 19 at Brisbane's Riverstage and include sold-out stops at Melbourne's John Cain Arena (February 22), Adelaide's AEC Arena (February 24), and Perth's Perth HPC (February 26), as well as top-billed festival performances at Sydney's Mighty Hoopla (February 21) and Christchurch, NZ's Electric Avenue (February 28).

"Kesha is an icon and a huge inspiration to us, and a big reason why our band formed in the first place after bonding over Kesha deep cuts the first time we met," says Blusher. "If we could tell those versions of ourselves that we got to produce a remix for her AND support her on tour, they would be extremely shook. Aside from being an artist with so much taste and vision, she's a fierce businesswoman and advocate, and we're really proud to be a part of a release on Kesha Records. The tour will be the biggest venues we've ever played, so we're hoping she might want to do a shot with us before the show to help our nerves."

"Baddies on the GLOW Blusher remix!" says Kesha. "It's out now. Can't wait for you girls to join the tour down under."

"GLOW." is of course among the many standout tracks featured on Kesha's chart-topping sixth studio album, . (PERIOD), available everywhere now. Last year also saw Kesha celebrate the acclaimed LP by embarking on the biggest headline run of her already extraordinary career, The Tits Out Tour, a milestone live schedule which electrified her devoted "Animals" at sold-out arenas and amphitheaters across North America, from Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum to Toronto, ON's Budweiser Stage to NYC's world-famous Madison Square Garden. Kesha will follow the Australia/New Zealand leg by heading to the UK and Europe for her first headline run there in over a decade, beginning March 4 at Berlin, Germany's sold-out Uber Eats Music Hall and then traveling through a March 31 finale at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena.

KESHA: THE TITS OUT TOUR

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2026

FEBRUARY

19 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage *

21 - Sydney, AU - Mighty Hoopla **

22 - Melbourne, AU - John Cain Arena (UPGRADED VENUE) *

24 - Adelaide, AU - AEC Arena (SOLD OUT) *

26 - Perth, AU - Perth HPC (SOLD OUT) *

28 - Christchurch, NZ - Electric Avenue **



KESHA: THE TITS OUT TOUR

EU/UK 2026

MARCH

4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Eats Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

6 - Paris, FR - Zenith Paris

7 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

9 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

11 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

13 - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

14 - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

19 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic Hall

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

JULY

3 - Leeds, UK - Roundhay Park ***

5 - Margate, UK - Dreamland **

7 - Cork, IE- Live at the Marquee

10 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park ***

* W/ SPECIAL GUESTS BLUSHER

** FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

*** SUPPORTING PITBULL

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