Sydney Rose And Tom Odell Team Up With 'Over'

(Mercury) Following a break out year with her viral hit "We Hug Now," Gold-certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sydney Rose kicks off 2026 with a brand new single entitled "Over" featuring award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell out now via Mercury Records.

Once again, the track places her vulnerable honesty front-and-center. The verses play out like confessions, and Sydney's delivery barely breaks a whisper. Instead, her murmured words rest uneasily on top of creaky acoustic guitar chords. The tempo increases at the pace of a quickened heartbeat, and her breezy high register carries the hook, "Set myself up for disaster, wishing now that I was plastered, there's a show in front of me, but you're all that I can see." Tom's harmonies give way to another crescendo uplifted by cinematic strings. The final words, "It's over," echo in the distance and instantly evoke raw emotion.

About the collaboration, Sydney commented "Words can't really describe in full how special it is to have Tom on my song. Like every sad teenage girl, I was infatuated with Tom's writing and songs. I have always been inspired by what he's created and it's definitely had an influence on my own music. So to have him be on such an honest song of mine is a dream. There isn't anyone else out there who could've fit this song better than him."

Following a quiet grind, "We Hug Now" powered Sydney's reintroduction and breakout last year, accompanying the release of her critically acclaimed I Know What I Want EP. Billboard praised the project, noting, "It's not hard to get wrapped up in Rose's elegant vocals and knack for conjuring simple, emotionally resonant lyrics in confined spaces."

"We Hug Now" dominated TikTok with 1.3 million creates and 10 billion cumulative views, climbing into the Top 15 of the TikTok Top Songs Chart. It's now approaching 250 million global streams and has hit the Top 3 on Spotify's US and Global Viral 50, the Top 15 of the Shazam US Top Songs Chart, Top 30 on Apple's US Songs Chart, and Top 20 on the Genius Overall Chart. This fall, the hit track also impressively received a Gold certification from the RIAA.

Sydney also broke into the Top 20 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart and reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs Chart. She's since surpassed 5 million monthly Spotify listeners and recently made her debut on Spotify's Top Songs Chart in the U.S.

Last summer, Sydney performed at BST Hyde Park alongside Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, FINNEAS, and more, while releasing fan favorites "I Stopped Trying" featuring Delaney Bailey and "Before & After You," inspired by The Last of Us. She closed out 2025 with her sold-out I Know What I Want Tour across Europe and the U.S., and capped the year with her first holiday single, "The Holiday," and a collaborative cover of "Sympathy Is a Knife" with Medium Build.

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