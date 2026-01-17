The GRAMMY Channel Returns to SiriusXM

(SXM) SiriusXM, the Official US Radio Partner of The Grammy Awards, today announced the return of The GRAMMY Channel for its sixth year. Celebrating a standout year in music, the channel is turning up the volume on the biggest stars, breakthrough artists and must-hear songs across all genres. The GRAMMY Channel is airing January 19 through February 1 on SiriusXM in cars on channel 79 and on the SiriusXM app.

Leading up to Music's Biggest Night, listeners can tune in for the ultimate Grammy soundtrack featuring non-stop music, behind-the-scenes stories and never before heard insights from the nominees and performers across multiple categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award honorees. Artists you'll hear on the channel include Alex Warren, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lainey Wilson, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, YUNGBLUD, and many more.

The GRAMMY Channel is also bringing listeners directly into the celebrations and closer to the artists they love with exclusive live red carpet coverage and interviews with SiriusXM hosts Davis Burleson, Julia Cunningham and Torae Carr, leading up to the start of the telecast on February 1. The channel will give listeners a backstage pass to pre-ceremony awards where you will hear from SiriusXM host Jessica Lucero and some of the winners right after they accept their Grammy Award. For a complete list of this year's nominations, click here.

The GRAMMY Channel will also feature guest DJ spots with Khelani, Jesse Welles, YUNGBLUD and more sharing their song picks from the 2026 Grammy nominations.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer.

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