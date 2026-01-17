YoungBoy Never Broke Again Delivers 'Slime Cry'

(Motown) YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases his new album Slime Cry today, marking another milestone in a career already redefining modern music benchmarks. He now has more certifications than any rapper.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), YoungBoy has now amassed 126 RIAA certifications with 140.5m units - Behind only Elvis Presley, and more than (in order of certifications): Kanye West, Morgan Wallen, Drake, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Rihanna, and Elton John.

This is a pace unmatched by any major artist at the same age. What typically takes legacy superstars decades to achieve, YoungBoy has compressed into less than ten years, placing him in the top tier of all-time certified artists while still in his mid-20s. The RIAA has also officially recognized YoungBoy NBA as the most successful rapper of the decade, holding the record for the most RIAA Platinum-certified albums between 2015 and 2025.

With Slime Cry, YoungBoy continues to redefine what sustained, fan-driven dominance looks like in the streaming era. His rise-driven largely by direct-to-fan engagement rather than traditional radio and industry promotion infrastructures-has reached levels that many peers did not achieve until ten years later in their careers. Stream it here

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