42 Dugg Releases 'IDB' Video

(Interscope) Detroit's own 42 Dugg keeps his momentum rolling with the release of his new single "IDB," alongside the official music video. The track lands as the latest offering in Dugg's current run of music, as he continues building toward his forthcoming mixtape slated to arrive this January.

On "IDB," Dugg sharpens his signature blend of hard-earned perspective and street-rooted storytelling, delivering urgent bars with the intensity and clarity that have cemented him as one of rap's most powerful voices. The release further expands the world Dugg has been crafting through his recent drops, highlighting an artist locked in creatively and leveling up with each record.

The accompanying music video captures Dugg in motion, celebrating life with his team through a series of energetic scenes that show him making club appearances, shopping for jewelry, and partying with friends. The visual then shifts to Dugg rapping in front of two lavish white Rolls-Royce vehicles, anchoring the clip with the larger-than-life presence fans have come to expect. Additional scenes show Dugg and a friend posted at a convenience shop, plus behind-the-scenes moments of him delivering bars while getting ready in his hotel room, grounding the video in both the grind and the rewards that come with it.

"IDB" arrives on the heels of a prolific stretch from Dugg, including his recent single "IT IS WHAT IT IS" featuring Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez, which marked a major link-up between three of the genre's most impactful artists. That release also came with a striking black-and-white video and set the tone for Dugg's new chapter, one fueled by introspective aggression, evolution, and renewed focus.

In addition to his new releases, Dugg continues to build an even stronger connection with audiences nationwide. Last year, he wrapped a 20-city tour in support of his debut studio album 4eva Us, Neva Them, featuring collaborations with Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, and more, further cementing his reputation as one of Detroit's most dominant voices on the national stage.

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