Aaron Rowe Returns With 'Please Don't Hate Me'

(Columbia) Following the remarkable success of early singles "Hey Ma," "Talking With You," and "Lose Lose," all taken from his acclaimed debut EP Exodus. Fast-rising Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe releases his brand new single, "Please Don't Hate Me." With it's raw emotion and soulful delivery, "Please Don't Hate Me" showcases Rowe's ability to turn deeply personal experiences into universal moments of connection.

Last year, Rowe's debut EP Exodus marked a significant milestone in his creative journey. The project captured the years of self-discovery, growth, and transition that shaped his artistry. Inspired by his Irish heritage of migration, Exodus reflects the themes of movement and change - the feeling of being caught between places, both physically and emotionally.

"I don't want to tell people how to feel," Rowe explains. "Art should be in the eye of the beholder. I just put the songs out there, and everyone can find their own meaning."

From nods to his Motown and soul roots to reflections on homesickness and belonging, Exodus struck a chord with audiences across borders, solidifying Rowe as one of Ireland's most promising new voices.

The release of "Please Don't Hate Me" is the beginning of a new chapter for Aaron which follows a breakthrough year that has seen Rowe's profile skyrocket. Having supported Lewis Capaldi on his sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour, Rowe went on to embark on his own headline UK, Ireland, and US shows, and appeared alongside Zach Bryan at BST Hyde Park. His summer included a Glastonbury debut - where he performed to a packed Wishing Well stage crowd that included Emily Eavis, Fred again.., and Taron Egerton - alongside standout performances supporting Ed Sheeran in Ipswich, Sam Fender in Belfast, Kingfishr in Dublin and a mainstage slot at Electric Picnic.

And the momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Rowe ended 2025 joining Lewis Capaldi on his Australia & New Zealand dates and will be returning as he begins tour support for Ed Sheeran's 2026 Australia, New Zealand, and North America Loop Tour.

With "Please Don't Hate Me" marking the next chapter in his fast-rising story, 2026 is already shaping up to be another defining year for Aaron Rowe.

AARON ROWE UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS

Ed Sheeran - LOOP Tour Dates

Australia

Fri 13 Feb 2026

Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

Sat 14 Feb 2026

Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

Sun 15th Feb 2026

Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

Fri 20 Feb 2026

Milton, Australia

Sat 21 Feb 2026

Milton, Australia

Sun 22 Feb 2026

Milton, Australia

Thu 26 Feb 2026

Docklands, Australia

Fri 27 Feb 2026

Docklands, Australia

Sat 28 Feb 2026

Docklands, Australia

Thu 5th Mar 2026

North Adelaide, Australia

United States

Thu 25 June 2026

American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest Grounds), Milwaukee, WI

Sat 4 July 2026

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Sat 18 July 2026

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Tue 21 July 2026

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Sat 25 July 2026

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sat 1 August 2026

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Sat 8 August 2026

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Sat 19 September 2026

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Fri 25 September 2026

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Sat 26 September 2026

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Sat 3 October 2026

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Sat 10 October 2026

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Sat 17 October 2026

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Thu 29 October 2026

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Fri 30 October 2026

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Sat 7 November 2026

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

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