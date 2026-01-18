DC The Don Delivers 'Lie2Me' Video Under New Deal With Republic Records

(Republic) Milwaukee firebrand DC The Don has signed to Republic Records. The ascending rap rockstar is embarking on an exciting new chapter of his career with the announcement of a new label home and new music.
Speaking about the signing, Jim Roppo, Republic Records, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer shares: "On behalf of the Republic Records team, I'm excited to welcome DC THE DON to the family. He's a career artist with a truly genre-agnostic sound and an incredible knack for songwriting. He's in a class of his own. We're honored and grateful that he trusted us to be his partner in this next chapter."
Alongside the signing announcement, DC THE DON shared the news of his new deal with Republic by releasing his latest single, "Lie2Me." Listen HERE. This single marks not only his first offering under the umbrella of a major-label partnership, but also the beginning of a refined era for an artist who's spent years building a loyal cult following. From SoundCloud days that first put him on the radar to genre-defying records that blurred punk, pop, and hip-hop, DC has always operated like a chameleon in full control of his palette.
Rhyming over a playful sample of electronic duo ear's 2025 single "Real Life," "Lie2Me" was produced by LouieOTK and is the first taste of DC THE DON's upcoming project, the rumors are true. The Window-directed music video, out now, explores the allure of a genuine connection that feels too good to be true.
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