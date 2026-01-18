.

DC The Don Delivers 'Lie2Me' Video Under New Deal With Republic Records

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 18, 2026 11:22 AM EST
DC The Don Delivers 'Lie2Me' Video Under New Deal With Republic Records

(Republic) Milwaukee firebrand DC The Don has signed to Republic Records. The ascending rap rockstar is embarking on an exciting new chapter of his career with the announcement of a new label home and new music.

Speaking about the signing, Jim Roppo, Republic Records, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer shares: "On behalf of the Republic Records team, I'm excited to welcome DC THE DON to the family. He's a career artist with a truly genre-agnostic sound and an incredible knack for songwriting. He's in a class of his own. We're honored and grateful that he trusted us to be his partner in this next chapter."

Alongside the signing announcement, DC THE DON shared the news of his new deal with Republic by releasing his latest single, "Lie2Me." Listen HERE. This single marks not only his first offering under the umbrella of a major-label partnership, but also the beginning of a refined era for an artist who's spent years building a loyal cult following. From SoundCloud days that first put him on the radar to genre-defying records that blurred punk, pop, and hip-hop, DC has always operated like a chameleon in full control of his palette.

Rhyming over a playful sample of electronic duo ear's 2025 single "Real Life," "Lie2Me" was produced by LouieOTK and is the first taste of DC THE DON's upcoming project, the rumors are true. The Window-directed music video, out now, explores the allure of a genuine connection that feels too good to be true.

Related Stories
DC The Don Delivers 'Lie2Me' Video Under New Deal With Republic Records

DC The Don Shares 'GET NAKED' Video

DC The Don Begins New Era With 'Rebirth'

AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon

News > DC The Don

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Saw You Stand' Video

Stream Five Finger Death Punch's New Album 'Legacy'

Watch PRESIDENT's 'Dark Heaven' Visualizer

Plain White T's Revisit 'Hey There Delilah' With LOLO

Framing Hanley Streaming New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'

Watch Miss May I's 'Hand Me A Halo' Video

John Coffey Announce New Album With 'It's You' Video

Donnie Vie Releases Remixed And Expanded 'Beautiful Things' Album

Tim Montana Releases New Album Featuring Slash, Billy F Gibbons, Charlie Sheen & More

Behind The EP: J.P. Reali's Grateful Blues (A Blues Tribute To The Grateful Dead)

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness Coming To Halloween Horror Nights

Tom Keifer's Summer Tour Sidelined By Vocal Injury