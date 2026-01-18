Djo Stays On Top With 'End Of Beginning'

(PPR) Djo - the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery - notches a second consecutive week atop the UK's Official Singles Chart with 'End of Beginning'. The single, originally released on his 2022 album DECIDE, previously peaked at #4 in 2024 before claiming the top spot for the first time last week, as it secured double-platinum status in the UK and surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify.

The news comes as 'End of Beginning' is also revealed as landing at #1 on Billboard's Global 200 chart, and #6 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Singles from Djo's latest album The Crux are also reaching new peaks on the UK's Official Singles Chart. 'Basic Being Basic' hits #62, and 'Delete Ya' rises to #72.

2025 saw Keery take his Djo project to new heights with the release of his third album The Crux, and its accompany record The Crux Deluxe. Winning global acclaim from critics, plus BBC Radio 1 playlisting, and his first #1 at Alt Radio in the US, Djo also made his Glastonbury and Coachella debuts, selling out a massive international tour which included three nights at both LA's Greek Theatre and London's O2 Forum.

Unlike Keery's previous albums - bedroom recordings centred around synths - The Crux and The Crux Deluxe spotlight lush guitars and instrumentation reminiscent of late 60's and 70's pop. They're albums full of loss and yearning, but also full of wit and gratitude. The songs were written all over the world in a particularly fertile period for Keery - where he was grappling with the transience of his other job, being untethered and away from his friends and family. But to make the albums he settled into the legendary Electric Lady Studios in his adopted home of New York City. The Crux and The Crux Deluxe not only showcase his ambitious scope, but also his skills as a deft multi-instrumentalist and songwriter (all songs were written by Keery or in collaboration with Adam Thein).

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