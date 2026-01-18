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ILLENIUM Teams With le and Dabin For 'Feel Alive'

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 18, 2026 1:32 PM EST
ILLENIUM Teams With le and Dabin For 'Feel Alive'

(Republic) GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist ILLENIUM has unveiled "Feel Alive," his latest track with GRAMMY-nominated alt-pop band Bastille and Canadian electronic artist Dabin out via Republic Records.

"Feel Alive" is the final release from ILLENIUM's highly anticipated album ODYSSEY, out February 6th. In addition to the single, today ILLENIUM has also revealed the tracklist for the album which includes standout features from Ellie Goulding to Kid Cudi, Zeds Dead and more. The release comes on the heels of ILLENIUM's iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Best Dance Song of the Year for "In My Arms" with HAYLA.

"Feel Alive" is a soaring, emotionally charged collaboration that brings together ILLENIUM, Bastille, and Dabin at the intersection of melodic bass and alternative pop. Anchored by shimmering guitar lines and expansive, cinematic production, the track slowly builds before erupting into a euphoric release designed for both festival stages and late-night drives. Bastille frontman Dan Smith's unmistakable vocals deliver a sense of urgency and cut through the warmth of the track as ILLENIUM and Dabin layer pulsing synths and dynamic drops that amplify the song's emotional core. The result is a powerful anthem about connection, release, and the moments that make you feel fully alive.

Last month, ILLENIUM released "War," a high-impact track featuring rising alternative singer-songwriter Lø Spirit (listen HERE), and announced the stacked special guest lineup for his ILLENIUM Presents ODYSSEY shows at Sphere in Las Vegas this March and April, including Alok, Dab The Sky, Wooli, Levity, Audien, Ray Volpe, SLANDER, DJ Diesel and Tape B.

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ILLENIUM Delivers New Album 'Odyssey'

ILLENIUM Teams With le and Dabin For 'Feel Alive'

ILLENIUM Recruits Lo Spirit For 'War'

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