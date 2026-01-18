Madison Beer Shares 'Bad Enough' Video As New Album Arrives

(Epic) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated and platinum-selling artist Madison Beer shares her new album, locket via Epic Records, alongside the release of the official music video for her new single "bad enough."

Written and co-produced by Madison, the album is her most exciting, visceral collection of songs to date and firmly plants the flag as one of the marquee pop records to rule 2026.

A locket is more than just a charm or a piece of jewelry. It is a keepsake, a secret enclosure holding vital memories. To Madison, it encapsulates a world of remembrances and experiences, each of which become woven together to comprise the singer-songwriter and pop luminary's latest, most urgent and magnetic album.

The album features her widely acclaimed releases, "make you mine," "yes baby," and "bittersweet." Madison earned her second GRAMMY nomination for "make you mine" in the Best Dance Pop Recording category in 2025. Since its release in 2024, the track reached #1 on Billboard's Dance Airplay chart, marking her first solo chart-topper and cementing her as a mainstay at Dance Radio. "yes baby," released last September, continued her run of success by also reaching the top of the chart.

"bittersweet" emerged as a breakout moment for Beer, becoming her fastest song to enter Top 40 radio and earning her career debut on Billboard's Hot 100. The single became a defining live moment with performances at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-where the YouTube livestream peaked at 2.5M viewers during her set-and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

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