Paul Anka Previews New Album With 'I Believe' Stream

(fcc) Legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka released the latest instant grat track "I Believe" off his upcoming new studio album INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE, out February 13 on Green Hill Music and Sun Label Group.

"'I Believe' is a favorite song of mine," says Anka of the new song. "I sang it when I was a kid, in church. I redid it for today, it's one of the best songs written about life and love."

Paul Anka cemented his legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of all time early in his career and had earned 5 Top 20 hits before the age of 18. He is the only artist in history to have a song in the Billboard Top 100 during seven consecutive decades. The iconic artist continues to write, record and collaborate and his US Tour - A Man and His Music - resumes on March 4.

INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE arrives just ahead of Valentine's Day and showcases Anka's unparalleled songwriting in a lushly orchestrated album which will be available physically in both vinyl and CD as well as digitally via Dolby Atmos. INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE was recorded mainly in Anka's home studio in California, with symphony orchestra accompaniment recorded in Budapest.

The album follows Anka's highly acclaimed documentary film Paul Anka: His Way which premiered on HBO December 1st and is streaming now on HBO Max. From teen idol to chart-topping songwriter, Paul Anka has spent seven decades as one of the most prolific musicians in the world-and he's still going. Part road movie, part living biography, "Paul Anka: His Way" traces Anka's journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.

INSPIRATIONS OF LIFE AND LOVE TRACKLIST:

1. I Just Can't Wait

2. Anytime

3. Boulevard

4. It Was a Very Good Year

5. Let Me Try Again

6. Love Never Felt So Good

7. Freedom For You And Me (Freedom For The World)

8. I Believe

9. The Last Time I Saw You

10. (All Of A Sudden) My Heart Sings

11. That's Life

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