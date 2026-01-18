Watch Vitamin String Quartet Reimagine The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights'

(MPG) Pop-culture-inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) have shared the live performance video for their classical take on The Weeknd's chart-topping smash "Blinding Lights." The 2020 hit appears on their new vinyl-only compilation that's also out today, featuring other renditions from The Weeknd's prolific catalog including "Save Your Tears," "Can't Feel My Face," "Earned It" and more.

Along with this news, fans can tune in to the Season 4 premiere of the Netflix and Shondaland original hit series Bridgerton to catch VSQ's renditions of Coldplay's "Life in Technicolor" and Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go," streaming globally on January 29.

"The Weeknd has been a fixture in pop music for over a decade now and has been a huge part of VSQ's world for almost as long," says James Curtiss, Director of A&R/Creative Director for CMH Label Group. "Between 2 EPs and appearances on Hits comps, VSQ has amassed over a dozen renditions of The Weeknd songs that are as essential to the quartet's work as any other artist. This vinyl-only compilation captures all those moments in one perfect package."

The vinyl release follows a prolific creative streak for the group over the last year, including their 2025 releases VSQ Performs KPop Demon Hunters, VSQ Performs Billie Eilish, VSQ Performs BLACKPINK, VSQ Performs the Hits of 2025, and VSQ Performs Frank Ocean, which garnered praise from COMPLEX, Exclaim! and Rolling Stone who said, "Who knew Frank Ocean would sound just as cool as classical music? Vitamin String Quartet sure did."

Last summer, VSQ stopped by The TODAY Show to perform their classical spin on a-ha's "Take On Me" - watch here. They've also shared insight into their creative process with NPR's Here & Now. With over 2 billion streams and over 1 million physical units sold, the group is "altering the definition of classical music in the public record," according to Slate, with Variety agreeing that they've "reached a mainstream, global audience." To date, VSQ has had 11 Billboard charting albums, with their 2024 release VSQ Performs Taylor Swift hitting #1 on both the Classical and Classical Crossover charts.

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