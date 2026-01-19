Wings of Desire Launch Lunar Cycle Project With 'Whisper'

(Super Cat) Wings of Desire - AKA Chloe Little and James Taylor - release new single 'Whisper' as they commence a project releasing a new track on every new moon of the 2026 lunar cycle. Each track will combine to form an album on the final new moon of the year, on December 9th - with every release being accompanied by a visual piece as well.

In many senses it is a continuation of the duo's previous record Life is Infinite (2023), which established their trademark gritty dream-pop meets krautrock sound. It daws on themes of a chaotic world, and staying sane in a highly accelerated culture. Across the piece the collection also touches on the natural rituals of daily life and moving through creation and destruction. There's references to life and birth, as well as folklore and wonder in the visuals.

The video for 'Whisper' was shot at winter solstice where the ancient traditions of marking the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun are celebrated. It is also seen as a liminal time where the barrier between the physical world and the spirit world is thin. This echoes the themes of the music, and project - an almost radical stillness and slowing-down of movement in the face of relentless 'progress'. As the band present:

"to stand still in an ever changing cultural landscape and an increasingly chaotic world is a theme running through our latest collection of hymns.

we will be releasing a track on each new moon for the duration of the 2026 lunar calendar. to get back in tune with the rhythm of the earth and natural cycles of time.

everyday is a ritual, and every moment presents us with lore and wonder. for eyes that see. and ears that hear.

stand still like the hummingbird."

On the lyrical themes of 'Whisper' specifically, they say:

"whisper represents the birth of new life and the everlasting imprints we leave behind.

through the hum and circadian rhythm of the body, I heard you whisper."

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Wings of Desire Launch Lunar Cycle Project With 'Whisper'

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