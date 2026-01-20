Cory Wong And Cody Fry Go Retro 80s With 'Better Than This'

(BHM) GRAMMY Award-nominated genre-defying songwriter, producer, podcast host, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has shared his new single, "Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry)." The 80's retro-banger in collaboration with Cody Fry is the fifth song released from Wong's upcoming album, Lost In The Wonder, set to arrive on February 3, 2026. "Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry)" is streaming everywhere now.

Lost In The Wonder was initially heralded with the release of the album's hook-heavy and irresistibly catchy first single "Tongue Tied (Feat. Stephen Day)." The crisp yet dreamy mid-tempo title track, "Lost In The Wonder," followed last week. In mid-December, Wong shared the jazzy disco track, and last week he released the 80s-esque anthem, "One Way Road (Feat. Yam Haus)." A national headlining tour, featuring special guests Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day, and Marc Scibilia, is set to begin in April, with confirmed performances in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Austin, and more.

Lost In The Wonder spotlights Wong's remarkable gifts as a producer, writer, arranger, band leader, and master of modern pop craftsmanship, while of course never losing sight of his trademark guitar virtuosity. The album further affirms Wong's enduring love of musical collaboration, boasting a truly eclectic range of guest artists, including Taylor Hanson, Devon Gilfillian, Cody Fry, Yam Haus, Louis Cato, Ellis, Elysia Biro, Theo Katzman, and Magic City Hippies.

"There are lots of sides to me as an artist," says Wong. "A lot of people know me as a guitar guy, or even more specifically, 'rhythm guitar guy'. That's an accurate description, but it doesn't tell the whole story. I see the guitar as just one of the avenues for my music and creativity. It's been an absolute joy to develop and form a signature sound as a guitarist, but a huge part of my artistry is in my production/writing/arranging/band-leading. I've worked on and honed those skills just as much as my guitar playing, so I wanted to make an album that really showcased that side of my creative expression. Does that mean there's less guitar on this album than on others? No! It's actually quite the opposite. I feel like some of my best guitar work is done on this album. There's everything from my classic rhythm guitar sound to multiple layers of orchestrally arranged guitar to blistering solos when the music calls for it.

"I think anyone who's a great producer/writer/arranger also really likes to collaborate with other people because it gives you different colors and textures to 'paint' with. My aim is to showcase different sides of my artistry by putting several collaborators in front of the music and having me build the world that it lives in."

Wong - who just wrapped up a series of historic live performances in China and South Korea - will celebrate Lost In The Wonder with a non-stop global live schedule that includes headline shows, top-billed festival sets, and more. Highlights include performances in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Austin, and a headline performance at Tucson, AZ's historic Fox Tucson Theatre as part of the annual Tucson Jazz Festival (January 24, 2026); Dave Koz and Friends at Sea 2026, an eight-night musical cruise adventure making stops in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina (March 22-30, 2026); a co-headline festival appearance alongside Snarky Puppy at Charlotte, NC's The Spring Mix (April 26, 2026); and a visit to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico for Goose's three-day destination festival, Viva El Gonzo (May 7-9, 2026). Additional dates will be announced.

CORY WONG ON TOUR 2026

JANUARY

24 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

MARCH

21 - São Paulo, Brazil - Casa Natura

22-30 - São Paulo, Brazil - Dave Koz and Friends at Sea 2026 †

29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Art Media

APRIL

11 - Charlotte, NC - The Spring Mix at The Amp Ballantyne †

15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman (Devon Gilfillian, Marc Scibilia)

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (Devon Gilfillian, Marc Scibilia)

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot (Devon Gilfillian, Marc Scibilia)

20 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom (Devon Gilfillian, Marc Scibilia)

21 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount (Devon Gilfillian, Marc Scibilia)

23 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24 (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

26 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

MAY

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

2 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (Devon Gilfillian, Stephen Day)

7-9 - San Jose del Cabo, Mexico - Viva El Gonzo †

† Festival Appearance

^ w/ the Royal Conservatory Orchestra

Related Stories

Cory Wong And Yam Haus Take Fans Down 'One Way Road'

Young The Giant, Midland Lead Landlock Festival Lineup

News > Cory Wong