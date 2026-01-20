.

Harry Styles Announces New Single 'Aperture'

(Columbia) GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Harry Styles has announced the release of the lead track "Aperture" from his upcoming 4th album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY.

The highly anticipated single is set to be released globally January 22nd at 7pm ET. KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. the 12-track album, executive produced by Kid Harpoon, will be released globally March 6th, 2026.

