Hilary Duff Returns To The Stage For First Live Show In Over 10 Years

(Atlantic) Last night, multi-platinum global superstar Hilary Duff returned to the stage for the first time in over 10 years, launching her highly anticipated "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" global shows with a sold-out, emotional opening night at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.
Duff opened the night with "Wake Up" straight into "So Yesterday," immediately setting a nostalgic tone before pausing to reflect on the significance of her return. The intimate, career-spanning set wove together fan favorites including "Metamorphosis," "Fly," "Beat of My Heart," and "Come Clean," balancing high-energy moments with stripped-back production and candid crowd interaction that underscored the closeness of the room.
Highlights throughout the show included a playful fan-onstage moment during "With Love," a disco-lit couch sequence for "Someone's Watching Over Me," "Roommates," her second single to arrive off her forthcoming album luck... or something available February 20th, and "Why Not." Hilary wrapped with an instrumental close to "Come Clean" that brought the main set to a euphoric end.
"When we started rehearsing for the tour, this felt so far away and now it's real and way beyond my imagination. Thank you, guys, for showing up for me. I keep saying that over and over again, but I mean it", says Hilary. "It's so amazing to get to play old songs and connect on that level and see you all again and then share songs from luck... or something. It really means a lot to be able to play these new songs in this setting. I hope you're loving the new and the old."
Duff returned for the encore with her acclaimed single "Mature," marking a bold and self-assured reintroduction that has already earned praise from Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. She closed the night with the live debut of "What Dreams Are Made Of," punctuated by a confetti-filled key change that delivered a celebratory, full-circle finale bridging nostalgia and a new creative chapter.
The opening night set the tone for Duff's limited global January run, offering fans a rare, up-close look at an artist reconnecting with live performance on her own terms - intimate, reflective, and intentionally personal.
The "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" shows continue later this month with upcoming stops at HISTORY in Toronto, ON (January 24), New York City's brand new Brooklyn Paramount (January 27), and Los Angeles' iconic Wiltern (January 29). Designed as a rare, up-close experience for fans, these intimate shows set the stage for what's next in Duff's live chapter.
Hilary Duff Shares 'Roommates' Video
Hilary Duff Expands Las Vegas Run
Hilary Duff Going Vegas For Valentine's Day Weekend
Hilary Duff Announces First New Album In Ten Years
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'