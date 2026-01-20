Hilary Duff Returns To The Stage For First Live Show In Over 10 Years

(Atlantic) Last night, multi-platinum global superstar Hilary Duff returned to the stage for the first time in over 10 years, launching her highly anticipated "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" global shows with a sold-out, emotional opening night at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Duff opened the night with "Wake Up" straight into "So Yesterday," immediately setting a nostalgic tone before pausing to reflect on the significance of her return. The intimate, career-spanning set wove together fan favorites including "Metamorphosis," "Fly," "Beat of My Heart," and "Come Clean," balancing high-energy moments with stripped-back production and candid crowd interaction that underscored the closeness of the room.

Highlights throughout the show included a playful fan-onstage moment during "With Love," a disco-lit couch sequence for "Someone's Watching Over Me," "Roommates," her second single to arrive off her forthcoming album luck... or something available February 20th, and "Why Not." Hilary wrapped with an instrumental close to "Come Clean" that brought the main set to a euphoric end.

"When we started rehearsing for the tour, this felt so far away and now it's real and way beyond my imagination. Thank you, guys, for showing up for me. I keep saying that over and over again, but I mean it", says Hilary. "It's so amazing to get to play old songs and connect on that level and see you all again and then share songs from luck... or something. It really means a lot to be able to play these new songs in this setting. I hope you're loving the new and the old."

Duff returned for the encore with her acclaimed single "Mature," marking a bold and self-assured reintroduction that has already earned praise from Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. She closed the night with the live debut of "What Dreams Are Made Of," punctuated by a confetti-filled key change that delivered a celebratory, full-circle finale bridging nostalgia and a new creative chapter.

The opening night set the tone for Duff's limited global January run, offering fans a rare, up-close look at an artist reconnecting with live performance on her own terms - intimate, reflective, and intentionally personal.

The "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" shows continue later this month with upcoming stops at HISTORY in Toronto, ON (January 24), New York City's brand new Brooklyn Paramount (January 27), and Los Angeles' iconic Wiltern (January 29). Designed as a rare, up-close experience for fans, these intimate shows set the stage for what's next in Duff's live chapter.

