Lord Huron Announces 2026 Summer Tour

(Mercury) Lord Huron, the project of Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider, have announced summer 2026 tour dates supporting their latest album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. The band will cross the U.S and Canada this June/July/August, stopping in Toronto, Columbus, Santa Barbara and more. See below for full routing.
The newly announced dates take place around previously-announced shows in Colorado this upcoming June. The band makes a sold-out stop in Morrison, CO at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 10, followed by the band's first-ever show at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on June 11.
Artist pre-sale sign-up begins today with general on-sale beginning Friday, January 23rd, 2026 (10am local). In Spring 2025, the band played an entirely sold-out spring tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their beloved album Strange Trails. "The Night We Met" from Strange Trails has steadily grown this year to become one of Spotify's top 25 most streamed songs of all time (it has over 3 billion streams). In Fall 2025, Lord Huron wrapped up their biggest headline tour to date with stops at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Berkeley's Greek Theatre, Austin's Moody Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, and more.
The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, Lord Huron's fifth album, was written and co-produced by Schneider. Alongside Schneider are his band members Tom Renaud, Mark Barry and Miguel Briseno, and a host of collaborators, including actress Kristen Stewart (on "Who Laughs Last") and Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino (on "Fire Eternal").
02/21/26 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival
06/02/26 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
06/04/26 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/06/26 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/07/26 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/09/26 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln
06/10/26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
06/11/26 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
06/13/26 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest
06/14/26 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
06/16/26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
06/18/26 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
06/19/26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
06/23/26 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/25/26 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
06/26/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino
07/12/26 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/13/26 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
07/18/26 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club
07/19/26 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
07/21/26 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary
