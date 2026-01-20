Tori Amos Announces 'In Times Of Dragons' Album and Tour

(Charm School Media) A pioneer across platforms, Tori Amos is a multiplatinum singer-songwriter, pianist and composer who is nominated for a GRAMMY for the soundtrack to her 2025 New York Times bestselling children's book Tori and the Muses.

Today, Tori is thrilled to announce her 18th studio album In Times of Dragons due out May 1 via Universal/Fontana. Revered for building a multifaceted and unifying career of work defined by fearless activism and otherworldly musicianship, the new collection continues this storytelling tradition through a dynamic cast of characters. It is a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence.

Tori will support the album with an extensive 35-date U.S. summer tour, announced today, making stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Austin, Philadelphia, and at the legendary Red Rocks amongst many more. The live shows will see Tori joined once again by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (MD and bass) and Ash Soan (drums) plus the addition of three backing singers - Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavinka and Hadley Kennary to will perform songs from In Times of Dragons alongside highlights from across her illustrious 35-year career, which has seen eight Grammy nominations and over 12 million global album sales. This will be preceded by her largest European tour for a decade, spanning 17 countries. Fans will have the opportunity to be part of an exclusive artist pre-sale via toriamos.com.

The captivating In Times of Dragons album cover artwork is also revealed today, intricately created using a unique vintage process. Photographer Kasia Wozniak worked with direct paper positives using the RA-4 process, shooting everything on a large-format camera. Says Wosniak of the full Artwork "Each photograph was slowly composed, photographed, and processed. It felt magical to weave Tori's work and vision with my own. We moved from photograph to photograph with an intuitive rhythm, aligned in every shot. The process became a kind of ritual". Speaking on the process of creating the album artwork Tori continues, "To work with Kasia and Stylist Karen Binns to bring the story and characters to life was a truly moving experience. Seeing our collaborations come to life, with them and the whole team will live with me forever".

With In Times of Dragons, Tori once again brings together the political and the personal in a work which resonates with the urgency of modern times.

UK & EU TOUR 2026

4/8: Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

4/10: Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

4/11: Bristol, UK @ Beacon

4/13: Manchester, UK @ Apollo

4/15: Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

4/16: Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

4/18: Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Hall

4/19: Dublin, IR @ Bord Gais

4/21: London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

4/24: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre

4/25: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre

4/27: Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale

4/28: Paris, FR @ Olympia

4/30: Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

5/1: Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

5/3: Budapest, Hungary @ Erkel Theatre

5/5: Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi

5/6: Zurich, Switzerland @ Theater 11

5/8: Freiburg, Germany @ Konserthaus

5/10: Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

5/12: Warsaw, Germany @ Torwar

5/14: Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

5/16: Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle

5/17: Bremen, Germany @ Metropol

5/19: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner

5/21: Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

5/23: Oslo, Norway @ Concert House

5/25: Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Hall

5/27: Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Concert

5/28: Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena

5/20: Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Hall

US TOUR 2026

7/7: West Palm Beach, FL @ Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

7/9: Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre

7/10: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

7/12: New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

7/14: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

7/15: Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center - Winspear Opera House

7/17: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

7/18: Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta Symphony Hall

7/20: Durham, NC @ DPAC

7/22: Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Filene Center

7/24: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

7/25: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

7/27: Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

7/29: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

7/31: Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/1: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

8/3: Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

8/4: Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

8/7: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

8/8: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

8/10: Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

8/11: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

8/14: Chicago, IL @ Roosevelt University - Auditorium Theatre

8/15: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

8/17: Saint Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

8/18: Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

8/20: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/22: Albuquerque, NM @ University of New Mexico - Popejoy Hall

8/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/25: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

8/26: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

8/28: Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

8/29: Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

8/31: Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Convention Center Complex - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

9/2: Seattle, WA @ TBA

