BLACKPINK Wraps Three Sold-Out Nights at Tokyo Dome

(fcc) As BLACKPINK moves toward the final chapter of their third world tour, the group successfully concluded three sold-out shows at Tokyo Dome in Japan. BLACKPINK held "BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [DEADLINE] IN TOKYO" at Tokyo Dome on the 16th, 17th, and 18th. This marked their third Tokyo Dome concert, following performances in 2019 and 2023, and further highlighted the group's continued growth in scale year after year. All three shows sold out immediately upon ticket release, drawing a total of 165,000 fans and once again demonstrating BLACKPINK's unrivaled ticket power in Japan.

Ahead of the concerts, excitement built through relay pop-up stores and the release of various collaboration merchandise. On the first day of the shows, a simultaneous light-up campaign was held across Japan's four major towers-Kobe Port Tower, Tokyo Tower, Nagoya Mirai Tower, and Sapporo TV Tower. Large crowds also gathered around Tokyo Dome, forming long lines for merchandise and drawing attention to the overwhelming fan turnout.

The heightened anticipation carried directly onto the stage. Opening with global hits such as "Kill This Love" and "Pink Venom," BLACKPINK immediately commanded the venue, delivering powerful live performances that captivated the audience. Their intensified charisma and refined stage presence pushed the energy inside Tokyo Dome to its peak.

Supported by live band arrangements and YG Entertainment's signature concert production, the group delivered a highly immersive performance. From debut tracks "WHISTLE" and "BOOMBAYAH" to "JUMP," released during the tour, BLACKPINK presented a comprehensive setlist that traced their musical journey.

During the encore, the members moved throughout the venue to connect more closely with fans, who responded with loud cheers and applause through the final moments of the show. BLACKPINK shared, "It's a bit sad how quickly time flew by. We received so much energy over these three days, and we want to express our love and gratitude to each and every one of you."