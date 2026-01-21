Bruno Mars Takes 'I Just Might' To No. 1

(Atlantic) Bruno Mars reaches a monumental career milestone, with his latest single "I Just Might" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The achievement marks a first for the global superstar, becoming his inaugural No. 1 debut and his 10th No. 1 song on the chart. "I Just Might" is also the first single from his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, arriving everywhere February 27.

Last week, Bruno performed the song for over 12.8 million concurrent players in Roblox's Steal a Brainrot experience, setting a single-artist record for the most-watched virtual concert. You can pre-save The Romantic and pre-order the exclusive vinyl now here.

The historic chart entry follows significant on-sale success for Bruno's upcoming global headline run, The Romantic Tour, which delivered the largest single-day ticket sales in Live Nation history across North America, Europe, and the UK, while also setting a new Ticketmaster record for the most tickets sold in a single day, moving 2.1 million tickets worldwide.

Driven by unprecedented fan demand, he has now added 34 new dates to the highly anticipated stadium run, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the record-breaking 24K Magic World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour also represents Bruno's first-ever full stadium tour, expanding the outing to an impressive 72 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, and solidifying its place as one of the largest global tours of the year.

Joining him on all dates is nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee, reuniting the Silk Sonic collaborators on the road. Victoria Monet, RAYE, and Leon Thomas will also appear as special guests in select markets. Fans are encouraged to check local listings for details.

This new tour builds on an incredible few years of global performances for Bruno, including his acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and an extensive and record-breaking international touring run throughout Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and South America. In early 2024, he became the first international artist of the 21st century to hold seven consecutive sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome. Notably, in the fall of 2024, he achieved the highest-grossing tour in Brazilian history, performing 14 sold-out stadium shows across Brazil, spanning five cities - Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, and Curitiba. In August of 2024, he also opened Los Angeles' brand-new arena, Intuit Dome, with two sold-out performances, one of which featured a surprise on-stage duet with Lady Gaga, where they debuted the first live performance of "Die with a Smile."

Both the tour and album come in the wake of Bruno's continued chart success, with recent singles including the GRAMMY award-winning "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga, which became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams and topped the Billboard Global 200 Chart for a record-tying 18 weeks, as well as the pervasive "APT." with ROSE-the latter of which was just crowned the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music, and scored 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart and 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Beyond its massive global chart achievements, "APT." also won "Song of the Year" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, and earned three nominations at this year's 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards for "Song of the Year," "Record of the Year," and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

Bruno continues to prove himself as one of the most influential forces within the music industry. In January 2025, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 150 million monthly listeners, ranking him among the platform's top global artists. In October 2022, he became the first artist in RIAA history to earn six Diamond-certified singles. As of 2026, he has reached at least seven RIAA Diamond certifications for songs including "Just the Way You Are," which is now the highest-certified song in history at 21x RIAA Platinum, "Uptown Funk" (with Mark Ronson), "Grenade," "That's What I Like," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven," and the "The Lazy Song." His debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, is the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200, with over 345 weeks on the chart. He has secured ten Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and has spent a total of 30 weeks atop the Global 200 with his 2024-2025 hits.

Related Stories

Bruno Mars Shares 'I Just Might' Video

Bruno Mars Announces New Album 'The Romantic'

Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show

Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars Team With 'Fat Juicy & Wet'

News > Bruno Mars