Jada Kingdom Releases 'Just A Girl In A Money Man's World'

(TTB) Jada Kingdom has never been interested in playing by anyone else's rules. Today, she releases her most fearless and conversation-shifting project to date, Just A Girl In A Money Man's World, out now independently via her imprint Kingdom Mab.

The EP captures a woman who understands the systems around her, money, desire, power, and chooses to move through them on her own terms. Rather than rejecting or romanticizing those dynamics, Jada studies them, challenges them, and bends them in her favor. Rooted in Caribbean storytelling and informed by global sound and culture, the project positions her not simply as a participant in the conversation, but as a force actively shaping it.

Across six tracks, Just A Girl In A Money Man's World traces an evolution from awareness to agency, using musical history as conversation rather than nostalgia. The EP opens with "Still Searching," a reflective reinterpretation of a 2001 Damian Marley classic that signals discernment and preparation. That perspective is flipped into control on "Maxine," inspired by Chaka Demus & Pliers' 1992 staple "Murder She Wrote," one of dancehall's most enduring records. The clarity hardens into boundaries on "Don't Talk To Me," built around a I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) sample by The Neptunes and Jay-Z and produced by Di Genius, where confidence without substance is dismissed outright.

Jada then disarms entitlement with humor and pop forward ease on "NTN But PumPum," a synth pop moment born from a viral livestream exchange that underscores her ability to balance wit, control, and accessibility without dilution. The emotional stakes deepen on "Soul For Sale," the project's darkest turn. Stripping away playfulness in favor of tension and emotional exposure, the song leans into a moody, emo-tinged dancehall sound, affirming that vulnerability here is chosen, not imposed.

The EP closes with "G.A.D," the widely discussed title track in which Jada coins the phrase Just A Girl In A Money Man's World and names the environment she has mastered rather than escaped. The song has emerged as a defining moment in her catalog, earning widespread critical and cultural recognition. Billboard praised "G.A.D" for its sharp fusion of dancehall and alternative pop, highlighting Jada's ability to flip local slang and gendered narratives into a feminist assertion of autonomy, confidence, and control. Stereogum highlighted the track's early 2000s pop revival, pointing to its bold digital guitar line and Y2K era sensibility as a knowing reference that feels both raw and forward looking.

That critical reception has been matched by real world impact. "G.A.D" peaked at number two on Apple Music's Top 25 Kingston Chart, becoming the highest charting song by a female artist at the time, and earned Top 5 Shazam placements in multiple countries, reflecting its widespread appeal and global resonance. In Jamaica, Jamaica Gleaner ranked the track number five on its list of the Top Dancehall Songs of 2025, cementing its place within the contemporary dancehall canon.

Momentum around the project has continued to build internationally. Clash Magazine noted Jada Kingdom's run of standout singles throughout 2025 and a viral On The Radar performance that broke the internet, positioning her as one of the Caribbean's most compelling and forward moving voices.

Sonically fluid, moving between dancehall, synth pop, and darker emotive production, the EP closes with intention rather than resolution. Just A Girl In A Money Man's World does not seek approval or offer conclusions. It stands as a clear eyed portrait of power, pleasure, and self possession authored entirely by Jada Kingdom.

JUST A GIRL IN A MONEY MAN's WORLD TRACKLIST

1. Still Searching prod. Di Genius

2. Maxine prod. Di Genius

3. Don't Talk To Me prod. Di Genius

4. Ntn But Pumpum prod. Di Genius

5. Soul For Soul prod. Yo Christon

6. G.A.D prod. Yo Christon

Purchase or stream here

