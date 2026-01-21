Josiah Returns With 'demons' Video And Single

(IC) Josiah Queen returns with "demons," a powerful anthem for 2026. Reclaiming joy, he sings on the triumphant chorus, "Fear ain't gotta home here up inside my mind / Darkness has to leave up in this light."

He wrote the song with singer-songwriter John Michael Howell, who also produced, Zac Lawson and Hillsong UNITED's Dylan Thomas - the trio who collaborated with him on the Billboard Hot 100 "Dusty Bibles."

Released today via Capitol Records/Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG), "demons" is Queen's most anticipated track to date, with teasers for the song racking up more than 11 million views and inspiring over 1,200 TikTok creations before its release.

"This song came from a real battle in my mind and the reminder that I don't fight alone," explains Josiah Queen. "When I prayed, God didn't just hear me - He answered. It's a declaration that fear and darkness don't get the final word when your trust and hope is in Jesus."

In the official video, directed by frequent collaborator Brady Pettee, Queen finds himself stranded in the snow with a broken-down truck. He builds a fire and soon surrenders one of his most beloved possessions to the flames.

"demons" is Queen's first solo release since his 2025 album, Mt. Zion, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, at No.4 on the Americana/Folk Albums tally and at No. 12 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. The breakout single "Dusty Bibles," Queen's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, less than six months after its release.

In this feature, Billboard praised his "rustic, acoustic-folk sound" and noted, "Josiah Queen has a troubadour's knack for translating keen observations into evocative songs."

The 23-year-old Tampa native turned Nashville resident celebrated the release of Mt. Zion with a show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, which sold out in under 48 hours. He'll kick off the Mt. Zion tour on March 7 in Louisville, KY at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. With over 90,000 tickets already sold, the 34-date North American headline run is nearly sold out. It marks Queen's biggest outing to date, coming on the heels of two back-to-back sold-out tours. See below for itinerary. Limited tickets are available HERE.

The tour includes a sold-out show at The Novo in Los Angeles (April 12) and two nights at New York City's Palladium Times Square (May 6 and 7). Special guests Jervis Campbell and Gable Price will join Queen on the road.

Price duets with Queen on "Thief In The Night," a song from Mt. Zion. Queen teamed up with GRAMMY winner Brandon Lake on "Can't Steal My Joy," which spent multiple weeks at No. 1 at Christian radio and appeared on Billboard's year-end Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. "I'll Fly Away" (feat. Benjamin William Hastings) entered the top 5 of the iTunes Top Songs chart. Queen, who has amassed over 1.3 billion combined global streams, ranks in the top three of current Christian streaming artists.

Josiah Queen - Mt. Zion Tour

3/7 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - SOLD OUT

3/8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - SOLD OUT

3/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - SOLD OUT

3/11 - Memphis, TN - The Orpheum Theatre Memphis - SOLD OUT

3/12 - St. Louis, MO- The Pageant - SOLD OUT

3/14 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre - SOLD OUT

3/15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre - SOLD OUT

3/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - SOLD OUT

3/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

3/20 - Charlotte, NC- The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

3/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/8 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

4/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/11 - Del Mar, CA - The Sounds - SOLD OUT

4/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo - SOLD OUT

4/16 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium- SOLD OUT

4/17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall- SOLD OUT

4/19 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center - SOLD OUT

4/21 - Vancouver, BC- Orpheum Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/23 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT

4/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane - SOLD OUT

4/25 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center - SOLD OUT

4/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - SOLD OUT

4/28 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) - SOLD OUT

4/30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre - SOLD OUT

5/1 - Ashwaubenon, WI - Epic Event Center- SOLD OUT

5/2 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

5/3 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

5/5 - Whitby, ON - Canada Event Centre- SOLD OUT

5/6 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

5/7 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

5/8 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston - SOLD OUT

