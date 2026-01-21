(High Rise) Louis Tomlinson releases his latest single 'Imposter' with an official music video, out today. The reflective video for 'Imposter' stars the RTS winning actor James Nelson-Joyce (This City Is Ours, A Thousand Blows).
'Imposter' is a raw and low-fi indie pop song featuring a pulsing bassline and dirty guitars. Written by Louis with Nico Rebscher and Dave Gibson, the lyrics talk about Louis's reality of experiencing imposter syndrome and not feeling worthy. "I can't get this feeling out my head, that I am the imposter. I don't really know who I am anymore" Louis says: "Imposter was written in the jungle in Costa Rica. Conceptually it leans into the idea of identity. It's probably the most melodic moment on the record, I'm really excited for the world to finally hear it!"
'Imposter' is taken from Louis's upcoming third album 'How Did I Get Here?' which will be released this Friday 23rd January 2026. For his third album Louis has pushed himself as a lyricist, songwriter, and performer, holding nothing back on these tracks. As a writer, he's diving deeper into who he is than ever before. This time around, Louis assembled a handful of initial ideas in the English countryside before decamping to Santa Teresa in Costa Rica for three weeks in early 2025. He dove into writing and recording alongside primary collaborator and co-producer Nico Rebscher [Aurora, Alice Merton]. The atmosphere of his surroundings underscored the ensuing body of work.
Louis has just announced a special underplay show at Racket in New York this Friday 23rd, and he will appear as speaking and performing guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, January 22nd.
This year Louis will embark on a huge 'How Did We Get Here?' world arena tour that will visit Europe and North America starting March 2026.
Louis Tomlinson Releases Reflective 'Imposter' Video
