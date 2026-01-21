Omah Lay Delivers 'Waist' Video

(Warner) Global Afro-Fusion sensation Omah Lay continues his ascent with the release of the official music video for "Waist," the hypnotic single that has been steadily gaining momentum across Africa, the UK, and Europe since its release last month. With growing playlist support, international radio traction, and strong praise from fans across the diaspora, "Waist" has quickly emerged as one of Omah's most resonant releases to date - signaling both creative clarity and global demand.

Built on enchanting guitars, deep bass, and lush percussion, "Waist" captures the tension between desire and discipline - a recurring theme in Omah Lay's evolving narrative. The record has been embraced across the globe, with listeners gravitating toward its warmth, vulnerability, and undeniable groove. From London to Lagos, the response has affirmed Omah's position as one of Africa's most compelling voices on the world stage.

The newly unveiled music video, shot in Paris, deepens the song's emotional and artistic impact. Directed by Lokmane with an eye for texture and symbolism, the visual finds Omah in the role of a painter, surrounded by muses who inspire both movement and creation. As portraits come to life, bodies sway, and sensual choreography unfolds, the line between artist and art dissolves. Set against sweeping desert landscapes and rich architectural backdrops, the video highlights Omah's growing interest in visual storytelling - using motion, imagery, and environment as extensions of his inner world. The result is intimate, cinematic, and unmistakably intentional.

"Waist" arrives during a defining moment in Omah Lay's career. Fresh off his first-ever GRAMMY nomination alongside Davido for "With You" in the Best African Music Performance category, Omah is set to attend the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards - a milestone that underscores his global impact and steady rise.

The single marks Omah's first solo release since 2024's "Moving," which earned praise from The New York Times and a remix from Haitian DJ Francis Mercier. Since then, he's spent the past year touring internationally, collaborating across borders, and gathering the experiences that now shape his forthcoming sophomore album, Clarity of Mind.

A borderless force in global music, Omah continues to expand his sonic universe through high-profile collaborations with Tems ("Isaka II (6am)"), Myke Towers ("No Hay Break"), SPINALL & Tyla ("One Call"), and Kehlani ("Tears"), and more. His Boy Alone (Deluxe) project-featuring Ozuna on the remix of his viral hit "soso"- has surpassing 580 million global streams, cementing his influence across continents.

With "Waist," and its striking Paris-shot visual, Omah Lay offers a refined glimpse into the sound, spirit, and visual language of Clarity of Mind- an album rooted in growth, love, temptation, and self-discovery. As Billboard notes, "Omah Lay divulges his deepest vices, insecurities, and stressors with beautifully melodic vulnerability." With a GRAMMY nod behind him and more music on the way, Omah Lay's forthcoming opus Clarity of Mind is already unfolding.

