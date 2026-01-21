PlaqueBoyMax Taps Bryson Tiller For 'wyd' New Song

(IC) On the heels of becoming the first streamer nominated for a Grammy for "Victory Lap" with Fred again.. and Skepta, along with the December release of his TOO MUCH MUSIC EP, PlaqueBoyMax has just announced his VICTORY LAP TOUR - which is set to kick off in London on the 17th of January. The tour announcement arrives along side a brand new single with R&B superstar Bryson Tiller "wyd" - out now via Field Trip Recordings / Capitol Records.

The streaming icon also has sent the internet swirling with rumors after linking with the illustrious Keke Palmer during a live stream leaving massive speculation about the relationship status of the two stars. In addition, the New Jersey native will be making his first appearance at this years Rolling Loud Festival to perform in Orlando, FL. This flurry of viral moments and globe trotting events continue to be landmark moments for Max in his star-studded return to streaming - a run that's included the fan-favorite In The Booth stream with Spanish star Bb Trickz, the release of "Turn Up" (feat. BunnaB & Rakai), "YEA YEA" and "5Star" with Veeze and Rob49, the release of Fivestarcrete, a collaborative EP with Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys, live streams with NBA champions Michael Porter Jr. and Jaylen Brown, and an In The Booth session with multi-platinum rapper Lil Baby. These singles come after a massive few months for Max, including his first-ever festival performance at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, the release of his Grammy-nominated, standout single "Victory Lap" with Fred Again.. and Skepta (130M+ streams), his debut mixtape Five Forever, and its corresponding deluxe album. Five Forever originally debuted at #1 on Apple Music's Hip-Hop/Rap chart with 9M+ first-week streams, a bold introduction to Max's featureless sound, with his bending vocals and agile songwriting anchoring the project's warped, futuristic feel. Back on stream, Max continues to use the platform as a space for creating and as a real-time archive of his collaborations.

PlaqueBoyMax spent 2024 pushing the boundaries of music and livestreaming, cementing his status as a powerhouse in both worlds. Lauded as "hip-hop's must-watch streamer" by The FADER, his Twitch series In The Booth and Song Wars have become essential viewing for music and streaming fans alike, spotlighting rising talents like Nino Paid, BabyChiefDoit, and Cash Cobain while offering fans an inside look at the creative process. In March, Max took In the Booth on the road, collaborating with a star-studded roster of UK artists including Fred again.., Skepta, and Lancey Foux -- the resulting sessions formed the foundation for his debut EP LONDON. Beyond streaming, PlaqueBoyMax has collaborated with some of rap's most exciting names -- his Christmas Day single "Pink Dreads" with DDG racked up nearly 51 million streams across all platforms and debuted at #1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Charts. Boasting over 80M+ total streams across all platforms and nearly 2 million monthly Spotify listeners, his impact hasn't gone unnoticed. In December, he took home the Best Creative Streamer of the Year award at the 2024 Streamer Awards and saw his audience explode to over 3 million followers across Twitch and YouTube. PlaqueBoyMax is proving that music and streaming aren't just colliding -- they're evolving together.

