The Goldberg Sisters Chronicles The Covid Exodus With 'The Great Resignation' Video

(MPG) Between July 2020 and July 2021, more than 1.2 million people left the nation's urban centers and moved to the suburbs - one of those people was actor/director/musician Adam Goldberg who moved from LA to upstate New York. Now, under his moniker The Goldberg Sisters, he's releasing his new single "The Great Resignation" and its accompanying music video that chronicles that experience.

The warm psych-rock track features background vocals from Abigail and Lily Chapin of The Chapin Sisters and comes from his upcoming LP When the Ships of My Dreams Return, releasing on February 20. Already, Atwood Magazine praised the "eerie, Beatles-tinged new single" as "...a sharply observed portrait of American unease still unfolding in real time," saying, "There's a lilting, McCartney-esque ease to its melody, paired with a high, delicate vocal that recalls the lush intimacy of John Lennon's solo work in the '70s."

"This is one of those rare songs wherein the idea for the song came to me before any of the musical elements," shares Goldberg. "While our fleeing from Los Angeles to the Hudson Valley in New York, where my wife grew up, was more a byproduct of my work, we did opt for living outside of the city in part because of Covid and because I may have overidealized the concept of a simpler life. What I didn't expect was the culture clash that awaited us in our particular neck of the woods."

He continues: "It seemed fitting to ask our friends Abigail and Lily Chapin of The Chapin Sisters who also moved back to their hometown, to add some vocals. It was Lily, in fact, whose house and incredible vintage recording studio we visited years before we had any inkling about leaving LA, that got me thinking: Hmm...".

This is the second song Goldberg has released from the album, following the "sturdily constructed psych/pop" (Magnet Magazine) of "Our Kind of Love," a track about the complexities of how to present love in an increasingly digital age. His first LP since 2018's Home: A Nice Place to Visit, When the Ships of My Dreams Return marks the first time where Goldberg has performed, recorded and mixed the entirety of the record on his own. While he had played most everything on his last couple of projects, as well as self-recording several demos, he had never done it all entirely alone until now.

The resulting album is filled with impressively varied textures and sounds - built around the ever-present feeling of operating at a temporal remove in society, at a crucial moment in which tech and interconnectivity tends to make us feel more isolated than ever before.

Over the last three decades, Goldberg has made a name for himself with roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Dazed and Confused and 2 Days in Paris, as well as TV shows like Friends, Entourage, Fargo and The Equalizer. The true definition of a multi-hyphenate, Goldberg is also known for writing and directing three features and several music videos, in addition to his work as a photographer - showcased in a book that accompanied the vinyl edition of his last album. His music has also garnered widespread coverage and acclaim from outlets like the BBC and NPR's All Songs Considered, whose co-host Robin Hilton referred to The Goldberg Sisters' sound as possessing "phenomenal harmonies and songcraft."

When The Ships of My Dreams Return Tracklist

1. The Spirit of '76

2. Call of the Wild

3. Stuck With Me

4. The Great Resignation

5. Athleisure!

6. Our Kind of Love

7. Content

8. I'd Rather Go Home Alone

9. Echale La Culpa a Rio

10. Driving with Elliott, Mark, and David on the PIP in December

11. Everybody Is Dying

12. When the Ships of my Dreams Return

