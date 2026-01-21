Ty Dolla $ign & Friends Late Night Special Announced

(Atlantic) Diamond-certified global hitmaker & entrepreneur, Ty Dolla $ign is celebrating his, his label EZMNY Records & its artists Leon Thomas and Bizzy Crook's GRAMMY nominations with "Ty Dolla $ign & Friends - The EZMNY JammJam presented by Amazon Music & Jammcard," a special late-night, one-night only performance experience for fans worldwide, exclusively livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch.
Taking place on Wednesday, January 28 from 9-11 pm PT, the event will feature Ty Dolla $ign alongside a lineup of surprise, must-see guest performances. For more information on "Ty Dolla $ign & Friends - The EZMNY JammJam" & to watch the event on January 28, please visit: https://go.amzn.to/4jSooRN.
"We founded EZMNY with a simple goal in mind: bring back good music by discovering, developing, supporting & celebrating real artists," says diamond certified artist & EZMNY Records CEO/Co-Founder, Ty Dolla $ign. "With 11 Grammy nominations this year across our whole label between Ty, Leon Thomas and Bizzy Crook, there's no better way to celebrate than with good music from real artists. Shout out to Amazon Music and Jammcard for helping us bring this event to life," adds Shawn Barron, CEO/Co-Founder of EZMNY Records.
"I'm excited to bring JammJam to the livestream world with Amazon Music, Ty Dolla $ign and EZMNY Records, creating a space where live collaboration and community come together in a way that truly represents the best of musician culture," says Elmo Lovano, CEO of Jammcard & host of JammJam.
