Zayn Debuts New Single 'Die For Me' At Park MGM Las Vegas Residency

(align) Last night, multi-platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN, kicked off his first of seven shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The setlist spanned all four of his studio albums and included a surprise live debut of 5 new songs, including his new single titled "Die For Me." The unreleased music sees Zayn make a long-awaited return to his pop R&B roots and was met with an exuberant reaction from the crowd.
His raw and intimate performance, backed by an all-female live band, captivated the audience as he performed hits such as "PILLOWTALK," "What I Am," and "Swear." Fans were also treated to the live performance debut of fan favourite tracks "sHe," and "dRuNk."
Throughout the residency fans can take part in a Z5 listening booth experience where they can hear snippets of Zayn's new music. Official merchandise is also available throughout the hotel and inside the Dolby Live through February 1.
He will continue the residency tonight, January 21, through January 31, 2026. The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for ZAYN as he gears up for his next chapter.
SETLIST:
NUSRAT *unreleased
sHe
BIRDS ON A CLOUD
WHAT I AM
DREAMIN
GATES OF HELL
BORDERZ
iT's YoU
LIED TO
SCRIPTED
CONCRETE KISSES
USED TO THE BLUES *unreleased
dRuNk
SWEAT
FATAL *unreleased
TAKE TURNS *unreleased
ALIENATED
DIE FOR ME *unreleased
PILLOWTALK
ZAYN AT DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM DATES:
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026
Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026
Friday, Jan. 30, 2026
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026
