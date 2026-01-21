Zayn Debuts New Single 'Die For Me' At Park MGM Las Vegas Residency

(align) Last night, multi-platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN, kicked off his first of seven shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The setlist spanned all four of his studio albums and included a surprise live debut of 5 new songs, including his new single titled "Die For Me." The unreleased music sees Zayn make a long-awaited return to his pop R&B roots and was met with an exuberant reaction from the crowd.

His raw and intimate performance, backed by an all-female live band, captivated the audience as he performed hits such as "PILLOWTALK," "What I Am," and "Swear." Fans were also treated to the live performance debut of fan favourite tracks "sHe," and "dRuNk."

Throughout the residency fans can take part in a Z5 listening booth experience where they can hear snippets of Zayn's new music. Official merchandise is also available throughout the hotel and inside the Dolby Live through February 1.

He will continue the residency tonight, January 21, through January 31, 2026. The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for ZAYN as he gears up for his next chapter.

SETLIST:

NUSRAT *unreleased

sHe

BIRDS ON A CLOUD

WHAT I AM

DREAMIN

GATES OF HELL

BORDERZ

iT's YoU

LIED TO

SCRIPTED

CONCRETE KISSES

USED TO THE BLUES *unreleased

dRuNk

SWEAT

FATAL *unreleased

TAKE TURNS *unreleased

ALIENATED

DIE FOR ME *unreleased

PILLOWTALK

ZAYN AT DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM DATES:

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

