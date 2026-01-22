Natalie Grant Releases 'His Eye IS On The Sparrow' Following Kelly Clarkson Show Performance

(2b) Today, nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Natalie Grant follows her recent performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a surprise release: her powerful rendition of the gospel classic "His Eye Is on the Sparrow."

All proceeds from the track will benefit Hope for Justice, the global nonprofit Natalie co-founded, dedicated to ending human trafficking and modern slavery while supporting survivors through real, hands-on intervention.

Natalie shares about the release, "'His Eye Is on the Sparrow' is one of the great songs of the church and a deeply personal part of my faith story. I come from a heritage rooted in the local church-parents who raised me on Scripture and the songs that have carried generations. In seasons of uncertainty and loneliness, I've returned to this song again and again. It's been recorded by many legendary voices and has long served as an anthem of hope. This recording is simply piano and vocal because the song doesn't need anything more. The melody and the truth of the lyric are powerful enough on their own, and it's a joy to reintroduce it to a new generation."

As Co-Founder and a Global Ambassador for Hope for Justice, Natalie uses her voice and platform to champion an organization doing critical, hands-on work in the fight against human trafficking. Operating well beyond awareness and education, Hope for Justice works on the front lines with investigators from law enforcement backgrounds, multilingual outreach teams, legal and policy experts, and trauma-informed care providers serving communities most impacted by exploitation.

