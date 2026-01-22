RAYE Announces New Album 'This Music May Contain Hope'

(The Orchard) The wait is over! Four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar RAYE today announces that she will release her highly anticipated sophomore album on March 27th via Human Re Sources.
The album is titled THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. The album, set in 4 "seasons" with each side of the vinyl being a different season, takes listeners on a sonic journey that begins with darkness and ends with light.
RAYE says: "Music is medicine, I've always said that. I guess I'm in the process of making medicine for myself that I can share with the world. I want us all to say to ourselves that it's going to be all right, and I'm going to have faith in the seeds that I've planted beneath the snow. I wanted to create something that is a hug, bed or soft place for that person who needs it."
RAYE is riding high on the back of two BRIT Award nominations this week (Song Of The Year and Best Pop) in support of her recent UK No. 1 smash hit single "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!", which has been streamed over 600 million times to date, going Platinum in the UK. The track continues RAYE's global momentum, charting in the Top 10 across Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, while officially breaking into the Top 20 of the US Hot 100 Billboard chart.
RAYE has kicked off her massive 51-date sold-out arena tour, THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC, with support from her two sisters ABSOLUTELY and AMMA. The tour includes arena dates across Europe and the UK - including six sold-out nights at The O2 - before heading to North America with stops at iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall (April 15 and 16th) and the Greek Theatre (May 12 and 13th). Additionally, RAYE will be a special guest on Bruno Mars' The Romantic Tour for 27 stadium shows across the US this summer.
UK/EUROPE 2026 TOUR DATES
January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)
January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 28, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome
February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi
February 15, 2026: Paris, France - Accor Arena
February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
February 18, 2026: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
February 21, 2026: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE
February 24, 2026: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE
February 26, 2026: London, UK - The O2
February 27, 2026: London, UK - The O2
March 1, 2026: London, UK - The O2
March 2, 2026: London, UK - The O2
March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
March 5, 2026: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
May 19, 2026: London, UK - The O2
May 20, 2026: London, UK - The O2
NORTH AMERICAN 2026 TOUR DATES
March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA - Channel 24
April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA - Fillmore Auditorium
April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA - State Theatre
April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA - Auditorium Theatre
April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN - Place Bell
April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN - Coca Cola Coliseum
April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall
April 16, 2026: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall
April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA - The Met Presented by Highmark
April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 23, 2026: New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA - The Anthem
April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA - Coca Cola Roxy
April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA - Ryman Auditorium
May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA - 713 Music Hall
May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA - South Side Ballroom
May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA - Arizona Financial Theatre
May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 12, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre
May 13, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre
BRUNO MARS THE ROMANTIC TOUR DATES
August 21, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
August 22, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
August 25, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
August 26, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
August 29, 2026: Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
September 1, 2026: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
September 2, 2026: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
September 5, 2026: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
September 6, 2026: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
September 9, 2026: Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
September 12, 2026: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
September 13, 2026: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
September 16, 2026: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome
September 19, 2026: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
September 20, 2026: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
September 23, 2026: San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
September 26, 2026: Air Force Academy, CO - Falcon Stadium
September 27, 2026: Air Force Academy, CO - Falcon Stadium
October 2, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
October 3, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
October 6, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
October 7, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
October 10, 2026: Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
October 11, 2026: Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium
October 14, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place
October 16, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place
October 17, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place
