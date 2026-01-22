Voices of Fire and Pharrell Williams Now Streaming 'The One'

(Warner) Voices of Fire and Pharrell Williams have debuted in full "THE ONE" on all streaming platforms. A bold, uplifting anthem, the track captures the spirit of the growing 'Rhythm + Praise' movement. The single fuses transcendent vocal power, hip-hop energy and genre-bending production - a sonic evolution of pop culture. "THE ONE" is the first single from OPHANIM to be made available globally on streaming platforms.

Artists across genres are increasingly centering belief, intention, and purpose as a universal language. That energy was on display yesterday, when Voices of Fire performed "THE ONE" at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2026 Men's Fashion show, held on the grounds of Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, in Paris.

Produced by and featuring Pharrell Williams, "THE ONE" appears on OPHANIM, the group's album set for a wide digital release, following a limited September rollout on vinyl, CD and iTunes. The initial release reached No. 16 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart, further cementing the collective's growing crossover reach.

OPHANIM features John Legend, Teddy Swims, Quavo, Tori Kelly, CeeLo Green and Zacardi Cortez, placing the 'Rhythm + Praise' sound firmly within the contemporary mainstream.

Recorded in Virginia Beach and Paris, OPHANIM reflects a global perspective rooted in faith and expressed through modern rhythm and collaboration. On "THE ONE," the group sings: "When they feel the spirit then they move to it / Then their mind is the first thing they lose to it." It's not doctrine - it's feeling. And that feeling is what's drawing audiences in.

Led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Voices of Fire have steadily subverted expectations around faith-inspired music at a global scale. The Virginia-based collective rose to prominence through the acclaimed Netflix series Voices of Fire, followed by standout releases including "Hit the Refresh" - performed on Good Morning America, and 2023's "JOY (Unspeakable)," another major collaboration with Pharrell.

In addition to multiple performances at Louis Vuitton shows, Voices of Fire sang the American and Canadian national anthems for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, broadcast globally across more than 200 countries. Later that year, they made history with a once-in-a-generation performance in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli - the first concert ever staged at the site.

