Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux

(BHM) Cat Power is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her milestone 2006 album, The Greatest, with today's release of Redux, a three-song EP available now both digitally and on 10" vinyl via Domino Recording Company. Marking the album's 20th anniversary, Stereogum revisited The Greatest as part of its acclaimed anniversary-review series.

Reflecting on the record's enduring impact, journalist Tom Breihan reflects: "The Greatest is one of those magic albums...From a certain perspective, The Greatest is an album that sits on the same historical chain as both Dusty In Memphis and Norman F***ing Rockwell. It's the kind of record that ripples softly down through history. It exists out of time, moving backwards and forwards at once."

Redux is highlighted by a stunning rendition of Prince's iconic "Nothing Compares 2 U," recorded in tribute to the late, great guitarist Teenie Hodges, a legendary member of The Memphis Rhythm Band that backed Cat Power on The Greatest and with whom the singer-songwriter, otherwise known as Chan Marshall, formed a close bond before his passing in 2014.

Recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer and longtime collaborator Stuart Sikes (Loretta Lynn, The White Stripes) at Austin, TX's Church House Studios with backing by Dirty Delta Blues - the all-star supergroup assembled for the world tour that followed The Greatest comprising guitarist Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music), and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet) - the EP further includes a brand new re-recording of James Brown's chart-topping classic, "Try Me" (which was among those first recorded during the original sessions that produced The Greatest but never completed), as well as a re-imagined version of Marshall's own "Could We," one of the many standout tracks on The Greatest now newly recorded in the arrangement that was performed live on The Greatest Tour with Dirty Delta Blues.

Stream "Nothing Compares 2 U" below and check out the full EP here

