Hear MIKA's New Album 'Hyperlove'

(Republic) Multi-platinum, BRIT Award-winning, and GRAMMY-nominated global pop visionary MIKA releases his highly anticipated new album Hyperlove today via Republic Records.
Marking his first English-language studio album since 2019, Hyperlove introduces a bold new chapter, one rooted in raw emotion, and the fearless joy that has defined MIKA's career. Released alongside the album is "Excuses For Love," a euphoric, bass-driven single that captures the heart of Hyperlove's message: radical emotional honesty in a world that encourages restraint.
Across Hyperlove, MIKA returns to the piano as the emotional core of his songwriting, pairing his classically trained voice with richly textured, vintage production. Built entirely from analogue and retro sources, the album explores the tension between human vulnerability and modern technology, while reaffirming music's power to connect, uplift, and transcend. The album reunites MIKA with Nick Littlemore, the creative force behind Empire of the Sun and PNAU, and producer of MIKA's acclaimed The Origin of Love. Adding another distinctive layer, legendary filmmaker and cultural icon John Waters appears as a guest narrator across the album, delivering sharp, and witty interludes.
To celebrate the release, MIKA will bring his dazzling, kaleidoscopic live show back to North America next spring. The Spinning Out Tour launches April 29, 2026 in Boston and will travel through major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, and more. Stream the new album here
