Louis Tomlinson Streaming New Album 'How Did I Get Here?'

(High Rise) Global superstar Louis Tomlinson releases his eagerly awaited third album 'How Did I Get Here?' "I sum up it as 'the record I always deserved to make,'" he says. "My bread and butter is the honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I'm still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it's not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I'm allowing myself to be the artist I'd always hoped to be."
For his third album Louis has pushed himself as a lyricist, songwriter, and performer, holding nothing back on these tracks. Though he certainly doesn't have to prove himself, it's clear that he still writes music, plays shows, and sings as if everything is on the line. In the studio, restless creativity and a hunger for artistic exploration drive his process. Live, he leaves everything on the stage as sold-out crowds meet him head-on with the same amount of enthusiasm and energy. As a writer, he's diving deeper into who he is than ever before.
This time around, Louis assembled a handful of initial ideas in the English countryside before decamping to Santa Teresa in Costa Rica for three weeks in early 2025. He dove into writing and recording alongside primary collaborator and co-producer Nico Rebscher [Aurora, Alice Merton]. The atmosphere of his surroundings underscored the ensuing body of work.
Ultimately, Louis is unabashedly himself on the album, and it's utterly undeniable. "Taking all of the steps I did to get here was important. I needed to the confidence to become the artist I wanted to be and make a hopefully big, but personal album. I think I did." Stream or purchase here
