Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video

(The Oriel Company) 2x GRAMMY-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter, and subversive performance artist, Poppy releases her album Empty Hands via Sumerian Records. The project comes alongside a music video for her song, "Time Will Tell," out everywhere now.

Empty Hands marks Poppy's seventh studio album, and with each new release, she crystallizes her identity as a true visionary unconcerned with genre. The album draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice.

Also out today, Poppy's "Time Will Tell" music video shares a thematic thread with other visualizers from the album. The uncanny video shows Poppy set against a nightmarish backdrop, complete with anti-gravity floating clocks, body doubles, and time traveling portals. With each new release, she continues to establish herself as a musician with a clearcut creative vision. The video was directed by frequent collaborator, Orie McGinness.

Poppy starts the year with incredible momentum after a series of successes in 2025. "Suffocate," her collaboration with Knocked Loose, was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in that category for her solo track "BLOODMONEY."

In the lead up to Empty Hands, Poppy shared three critically-acclaimed singles "Guardian," "Bruised Sky," and "Unravel," which were co-produced and co-written with Jordan Fish. She also collaborated with Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante on a musical tour de force titled "End of You." Upon release, "End of You" was immediately met with widespread praise and debuted at no.1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

Empty Hands Tracklist:

1. Public Domain

2. Bruised Sky

3. Guardian

4. Constantly Nowhere

5. Unravel

5. Dying to Forget

6. Time Will Tell

8. Eat The Hate

9. The Wait

10. If We're Following the Light

11. Blink

12. Ribs

13. Empty Hands

