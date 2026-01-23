.

Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 23, 2026 1:31 PM EST
Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video

(Columbia) Harry Styles has premiered the music video for "Aperture," the lead single from his highly anticipated new album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. set to be released globally March 6, 2026 via Columbia Records. The music video for "Aperture," finds Harry once again collaborating with acclaimed director Aube Perrie ("Satellite", "Music For A Sushi Restaraunt".)

KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. is the fourth studio album from Harry Styles and first music release since 2022's record breaking album Harry's House, which took home the top prize for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The new 12-track album was written by Harry and executive produced by Kid Harpoon, see full tracklist below.

KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. is available for pre-order at all physical and digital retailers globally. In addition, exclusive color and bundle offerings available on the artist's webstore. Pre-order KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. HERE.

Harry will make his long awaited return to the global stage with a seven city residency in 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, Together, Together will include 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney from May through December. Styles will perform exclusively in these cities in 2026. Highlights on the run include 30 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and a six night run at Wembley Stadium. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman across select dates.

KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. TRACKLIST

1. Aperture
2. American Girls
3. Ready, Steady, Go!
4. Are You Listening Yet?
5. Taste Back
6. The Waiting Game
7. Season 2 Weight Loss
8. Coming Up Roses
9. Pop
10. Dance No More
11. Paint By Numbers
12. Carla's Song

Related Stories
Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video

Harry Styles Announces New Single 'Aperture'

The Infamous Strindusters Take On Harry Styles' 'As It Was'

Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

News > Harry Styles

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Day In Country

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more

Day In Pop

Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm

Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates

Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May

Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg

David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour

ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'