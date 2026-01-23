Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video

(Columbia) Harry Styles has premiered the music video for "Aperture," the lead single from his highly anticipated new album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. set to be released globally March 6, 2026 via Columbia Records. The music video for "Aperture," finds Harry once again collaborating with acclaimed director Aube Perrie ("Satellite", "Music For A Sushi Restaraunt".)
KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. is the fourth studio album from Harry Styles and first music release since 2022's record breaking album Harry's House, which took home the top prize for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The new 12-track album was written by Harry and executive produced by Kid Harpoon, see full tracklist below.
KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. is available for pre-order at all physical and digital retailers globally. In addition, exclusive color and bundle offerings available on the artist's webstore. Pre-order KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. HERE.
Harry will make his long awaited return to the global stage with a seven city residency in 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, Together, Together will include 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney from May through December. Styles will perform exclusively in these cities in 2026. Highlights on the run include 30 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and a six night run at Wembley Stadium. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman across select dates.
KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. TRACKLIST
1. Aperture
2. American Girls
3. Ready, Steady, Go!
4. Are You Listening Yet?
5. Taste Back
6. The Waiting Game
7. Season 2 Weight Loss
8. Coming Up Roses
9. Pop
10. Dance No More
11. Paint By Numbers
12. Carla's Song
