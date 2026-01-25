42 Dugg Streaming His 'Part 3' Mixtape

(IC) Detroit standout 42 Dugg has unleashed his new mixtape PART 3 via CMG Records/4PF/Interscope Records. The 10-track project delivers a focused new chapter from one of rap's most consistent voices, blending Dugg's signature Detroit realism with big-moment collaborations and new energy as he continues to expand his catalog.

The project's title doubles as a riddle for fans, inviting listeners to decide what the "3" truly represents. Is it the third installment of Dugg's 11241 Wayburn series, or Young & Turnt Part 3? The answer is intentionally left open, revealing itself across the project's sequencing, storytelling, and energy as Dugg moves between hardened perspective and raw ambition.

PART 3 features a mix of fan-favorite collaborators and fresh linkups across the tracklist. The tape includes his recent single "IDB", which arrived alongside an official music video that shows Dugg celebrating with his team through club appearances, jewelry shopping, and hotel-room moments, before posting up in front of two lavish white Rolls-Royce vehicles-capturing the lifestyle and mindset that shape his world.

The mixtape also expands beyond street anthems, capturing Dugg in multiple modes. The focus track "Thick One" (feat. Skilla Baby) delivers a high-energy, club-ready banger with undeniable late-night appeal, while "Fake Friends" takes a more reflective approach, with Dugg addressing disloyalty and distancing himself from performative relationships. Meanwhile, "We Not Done" rounds out the project's harder edge, reinforcing Dugg's forward motion as he makes clear he and his camp aren't easing up or losing pace.

The mixtape also includes standouts like "IT IS WHAT IT IS" featuring Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez, a major collaboration that showcased Dugg's continued ability to hold his own alongside top-tier peers with clarity and conviction. Across the project, Dugg taps in with EST Gee, G Herbo, Skilla Baby, and GloRilla, expanding the project's reach while keeping its Detroit foundation intact.

The release of PART 3 follows a major year for Dugg, who recently wrapped a 20-city tour in support of his debut album 4eva Us, Neva Them, a project that featured heavy-hitting collaborations and further established his presence on the national stage. With this new mixtape, 42 Dugg continues to deliver at a high level, building momentum through consistency rather than spectacle-letting the music speak for itself. Stream it here

