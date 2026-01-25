Ally Evenson Releases 'Lucky Day' Video

(Atlantic) Starting 2026 off strong, rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Ally Evenson is back with her single and music video, "Lucky Day," out now via Assemble Sound/Atlantic Records. With its blend of distorted production and breezy acoustic guitar, the infectious new single brings us one step closer to her highly anticipated sophomore album, SPEED KILLS-out everywhere on February 20.

Balancing idiosyncratic songcraft with a biting sense of humor, "Lucky Day" sees Ally turn a moment of digital vitriol into pop gold. As she puts it, "This song is about a man who called me a b*tch online. That's all."

Helmed by frequent collaborator Anthony Muse, the accompanying video serves as the fourth visual installment in the SPEED KILLS universe. During "Lucky Day," a traveling theater troupe welcomes Ally into the fold, but she makes waves by catching unrequited feelings for one of the group's female members. Pure chaos ensues as a performance of Julius Caesar goes gleefully awry.

Ally reflects on her character in the video, saying, "She's bossy, loud, and causing chaos to the troupe, who just wants to perform their rendition of Julius Caesar. This video documents the mayhem that ensues."

Fans will get the chance to plunge further into this world when Ally premieres the SPEED KILLS short film at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles on February 19. In addition to the screening, the event will see Ally perform acoustically and participate in a live Q&A with Muse moderated by Mikael Wood of the Los Angeles Times.

