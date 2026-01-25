Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'

(IC) Interscope Records announces the release of Vacancy, the brand new album from GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Ari Lennox. Marking her third full-length release since 2022, Vacancy signals a sophisticated new chapter defined by creative autonomy, confidence, and growth. Listen to Vacancy here.
Recorded over the course of three years in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami, Vacancy reflects a deeply intentional process shaped by patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration. Ari wrapped the album's final sessions in summer 2025 alongside the project's executive producer, Elite, bringing the record into focus with clarity and conviction. She co-wrote every track on the album, showcasing sharp lyricism in addition to her renowned vocal stylings.
The album opens with the Elite-produced "Mobbin' in DC," a soulful nod to Ari's hometown roots. Early singles - "Under the Moon," the title track "Vacancy" - reunited the singer with GRAMMY-winning producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified single "Pressure." Their partnership brings a timeless sensibility to the project, allowing Ari's expressive delivery to take center stage.
The album's focus track, "High Key," produced by J White Did It, demonstrates the playful vocal energy found all over the project. The latest single, "Twin Flame," produced by Tommy "TBHits" Brown and Leather Jacket, is a tender yet intoxicating lovers' ode that captures the thrill of emotional intimacy. The track has quickly gained momentum at radio and among fans, and Ari showcased its emotional depth with a performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this week.
Other standout tracks include "Soft Girl Era" (Dupri/Cox), the retro-leaning "24 Seconds" (Tricky Stewart/Dream Sarae), the playful "Horoscope," and the anthemic "Hocus Pocus." The album features just one guest appearance: Jamaican music icon Buju Banton on "Company," produced by SupaDups and Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor. The track blends R&B and dancehall with effortless chemistry, resulting in a fusion that feels both vintage and contemporary.
In addition to her television performance, Ari Lennox has continued to elevate her live presence with standout appearances, including Robert Glasper's Blue Note residency in Los Angeles and a featured set at the 80th EBONY Power 100 Gala. Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms via Interscope Records.
Vacancy Tracklist
1. Mobbin In DC
2. Vacancy
3. Pretzel
4. Under The Moon
5. High Key
6. Twin Flame
7. Soft Girl Era
8. Deep Strokes
9. 24 Seconds
10. Cool Down
11. Horoscope
12. Wake Up
13. Company (Feat. Buju Banton)
14. Dreaming
15. Hocus Pocus
Ari Lennox Previews 'Vacancy' Album With 'Twin Flame'
Ari Lennox Goes 'Under The Moon' With New Video
Ari Lennox Shares New Track 'Soft Girl Era'
Ari Lennox Returns With 'Smoke' Video and Single
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm
Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates
Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May
Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg
David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour
ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'