Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'

(IC) Interscope Records announces the release of Vacancy, the brand new album from GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Ari Lennox. Marking her third full-length release since 2022, Vacancy signals a sophisticated new chapter defined by creative autonomy, confidence, and growth. Listen to Vacancy here.

Recorded over the course of three years in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami, Vacancy reflects a deeply intentional process shaped by patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration. Ari wrapped the album's final sessions in summer 2025 alongside the project's executive producer, Elite, bringing the record into focus with clarity and conviction. She co-wrote every track on the album, showcasing sharp lyricism in addition to her renowned vocal stylings.

The album opens with the Elite-produced "Mobbin' in DC," a soulful nod to Ari's hometown roots. Early singles - "Under the Moon," the title track "Vacancy" - reunited the singer with GRAMMY-winning producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified single "Pressure." Their partnership brings a timeless sensibility to the project, allowing Ari's expressive delivery to take center stage.

The album's focus track, "High Key," produced by J White Did It, demonstrates the playful vocal energy found all over the project. The latest single, "Twin Flame," produced by Tommy "TBHits" Brown and Leather Jacket, is a tender yet intoxicating lovers' ode that captures the thrill of emotional intimacy. The track has quickly gained momentum at radio and among fans, and Ari showcased its emotional depth with a performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this week.

Other standout tracks include "Soft Girl Era" (Dupri/Cox), the retro-leaning "24 Seconds" (Tricky Stewart/Dream Sarae), the playful "Horoscope," and the anthemic "Hocus Pocus." The album features just one guest appearance: Jamaican music icon Buju Banton on "Company," produced by SupaDups and Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor. The track blends R&B and dancehall with effortless chemistry, resulting in a fusion that feels both vintage and contemporary.

In addition to her television performance, Ari Lennox has continued to elevate her live presence with standout appearances, including Robert Glasper's Blue Note residency in Los Angeles and a featured set at the 80th EBONY Power 100 Gala. Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms via Interscope Records.

Vacancy Tracklist

1. Mobbin In DC

2. Vacancy

3. Pretzel

4. Under The Moon

5. High Key

6. Twin Flame

7. Soft Girl Era

8. Deep Strokes

9. 24 Seconds

10. Cool Down

11. Horoscope

12. Wake Up

13. Company (Feat. Buju Banton)

14. Dreaming

15. Hocus Pocus

