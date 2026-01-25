Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video

(Mercury) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler ushers in a fearless new era with the release of her brand new single, "BAD," out now on Mercury Records. On "BAD," Cutler alchemizes emotion into an anthem-leaning into vulnerability, desire, and the thrill of self-discovery with a renewed sense of freedom. Anchored by a sharp, infectious guitar riff, the track weaves in distorted vocal loops that spiral through the mix. Pulsing bass and shimmering synths propel Chelsea's urgent delivery as she offers an unguarded confession: "I don't wanna let you go when you move your body slow... God, like that... I don't think that we should end, even though we don't make sense... Though that's my bad."

Cutler shares, "I had just gotten out of a serious relationship. I'd never really been single in my twenties, which is different from how a lot of people know me through my music. Most of my previous work came from the perspective of being in a long-term relationship. This time, I was experiencing life as a 27-year-old who's single. Sonically, 'BAD' is very catchy and easily digestible-but it's also a different side of me, and I love it."

Following a sold-out North American run on the Brent Forever Tour with Jeremy Zucker last year, Chelsea made the intentional choice to slow down. She spent much of 2025 grounded at home in New York City-stepping away from the constant rhythm of touring to reconnect with friends, meet new people, and embrace post-breakup independence. With space to breathe, she found inspiration in unexpected places, diving into books and films while listening to artists like M83, Bon Iver, Mk.gee, and Clams Casino, allowing creativity to arrive naturally and without pressure.

It was during this season that "BAD" came to life. Writing without guardrails and embracing the natural ebb and flow of creativity, Cutler now reemerges reenergized and fully alive in her artistry. She says, "I feel like I'm back. All of the reasons why I fell in love with making music in the first place are present again. This is what I want to do. Hopefully, you can hear how excited I am in this song."

To celebrate the release of "BAD," Chelsea launches her Substack today, where she'll share news and updates directly with fans about new music arriving later this year-see HERE.

"BAD" signals just the beginning of what's to come from Chelsea Cutler in 2026.

