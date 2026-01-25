Don Toliver Teases New Album 'OCTANE'

(Orienteer) Don Toliver has announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE, set for release on January 30th via Cactus Jack/Donway & Co/Atlantic Records. The project marks a bold new chapter in Toliver's ever-evolving sound, capturing the artist fully present in the moment and operating at full speed and he has shared a teaser trailer for the effort.
OCTANE is an immersive body of work rooted in Toliver's signature melodic, psychedelic trap-R&B. Built with lush, cinematic production and unexpected samples, the album reflects Toliver's desire to bottle and share his energy as it exists right now. "It's not in the future, it's not in the past, it's right now," he says.
Recorded across a variety of settings, including his European tour, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Los Angeles, and Mount Wilson, the album draws heavy inspiration from Toliver's love of cars and rally racing culture. Independence, motion, and the thrill of the drive fuel OCTANE's imagery and spirit, positioning the project as a soundtrack for creativity, freedom, and life's ongoing journey.
OCTANE follows a celebrated run of albums that showcase Toliver's ability to create distinct sonic worlds, including Heaven or Hell (2020), Life of DON (2021), Love Sick (2023), and HARDSTONE PSYCHO (2024), which earned him his first No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
With multi-platinum hits such as "No Idea," "After Party," "Lemonade," and "Private Landing," featuring Justin Bieber, Don Toliver continues to cement his place among the most influential voices in Hip-Hop and R&B today. OCTANE arrives January 30th, inviting listeners to ride fully in the present.
