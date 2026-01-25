GIRLSET Tap Missy Elliott For 'Little Miss (Misdemeanor)'

(Republic) GIRLSET is joined by global hip-hop icon Missy Elliott for a special new remix of their latest single, "Little Miss (Misdemeanor)," out via JYP Entertainment and Republic Records - listen HERE. This collaboration also features legendary producer and mixer Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, uniting some of music's most legendary innovators with new energy on an explosive release.
Known for its confident yet playful attitude, "Little Miss (Misdemeanor)" takes on an exciting new energy with Missy Elliott's undeniable presence. Bringing her typical charisma and verbal wit, Missy amplifies GIRLSET's fearless spirit with her empowering the song into a powerful statement of confidence and self-expression. Missy posted a video performing her verse on her Instagram - watch it here.
At the end of 2025, GIRLSET members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, and Savanna, released the original version of the track alongside the official music video for "Little Miss." Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and Tate McRae's "It's ok I'm ok"), the video follows the group through the city showcasing their commanding presence and impressive choreography - watch below:
GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm
Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates
Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May
Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg
David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour
ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'