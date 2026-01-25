.

GIRLSET Tap Missy Elliott For 'Little Miss (Misdemeanor)'

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 25, 2026 10:01 AM EST
(Republic) GIRLSET is joined by global hip-hop icon Missy Elliott for a special new remix of their latest single, "Little Miss (Misdemeanor)," out via JYP Entertainment and Republic Records - listen HERE. This collaboration also features legendary producer and mixer Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, uniting some of music's most legendary innovators with new energy on an explosive release.

Known for its confident yet playful attitude, "Little Miss (Misdemeanor)" takes on an exciting new energy with Missy Elliott's undeniable presence. Bringing her typical charisma and verbal wit, Missy amplifies GIRLSET's fearless spirit with her empowering the song into a powerful statement of confidence and self-expression. Missy posted a video performing her verse on her Instagram - watch it here.

At the end of 2025, GIRLSET members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, and Savanna, released the original version of the track alongside the official music video for "Little Miss." Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and Tate McRae's "It's ok I'm ok"), the video follows the group through the city showcasing their commanding presence and impressive choreography - watch below:

