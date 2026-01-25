Jessie Ware Returns With 'I Could Get Used To This' Video

(Interscope) Jessie Ware returns with "I Could Get Used To This," her brand-new single and the opening statement of a new era. Out now via Interscope Records, you can listen here.

Following the cultural and commercial high point of That! Feels Good!, Ware steps forward with a track that feels both assured and expansive. Built on cascading strings and a sense of full-bodied release, "I Could Get Used To This" channels the grandeur of classic diva pop, drawing subtle inspiration from the likes of Grace Jones, Whitney Houston, and Barbra Streisand - while sounding unmistakably current. Ware's vocal sits front and center: poised, powerful, and completely at ease.

Out today alongside the track is a video directed by Fa & Fon, inspired by the goddess Juno and the theatrical language of the stage - a visual world rooted in ceremony, glamour, and feminine power.

Talking about the single Jessie said: "'I Could Get Used To This' is an invitation into the world of this album. I wanted to set the scene of the world that I'm trying to paint in the album; romance, real love, performance, celebration and pleasure (always!) in a garden full of gods and goddesses. I wrote this song with Miranda Cooper, Sophia Brenan and Jon Shave who are legends in British pop music. I've always admired Miranda's work so I'm incredibly glad to have a record with her. First key change I've ever done - I think - and exciting start to you hearing more from my work with Jon Shave and Barney Lister amongst the other fantastic collaborators on this project."

Renowned for her ability to move effortlessly across genres, Ware's artistry is boundless, and this single marks her "ultimate entry into divahood." "I Could Get Used To This" introduces a world shaped by joy, sensuality and play - a place where pleasure feels earned, and confidence comes without strain. It's a natural evolution rather than a departure, balancing the comfort of what Ware does best with a renewed sense of freedom.

The single arrives almost three years after That! Feels Good!, Ware's critically acclaimed fifth album, which debuted at No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart and marked her highest-ever entry on the US Top Album Sales chart. The album was widely praised by The Guardian, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NME, USA Today and more, and cemented Ware's position as one of the most vital voices in contemporary pop.

From landmark live moments at Glastonbury, Primavera and the British Fashion Awards, to the runaway success of singles including "Free Yourself," "Pearls" and "Begin Again." That momentum carries forward here, but with a renewed clarity of purpose.

"I Could Get Used To This" is Jessie Ware at her most radiant and fully realized.

