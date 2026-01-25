JYT (Just Your Type) Share 'Say Less' Video

(Republic) Rising new boyband JYT (Just Your Type) kicks off 2026 with the release of their sophomore single "Say Less" (produced by Oak Felder (Usher, Kehlani) and Freddy Wexler (Justin Bieber, BlackPink.)

The track lives in that sweet spot where nostalgia and newness collide-future-leaning pop that nods to the 2000s without ever losing its modern edge. It's a confident anthem about instant chemistry and unspoken attraction, delivered with the ease of a group that knows exactly who they are.

On the track the boys share: "Say Less' feels like us leveling up. It's confident, it's rhythmic, and it lets us really perform. We've been putting everything into the live show, and this song is a big part of showing who we're becoming."

This also marks the release of their first official music video. Director and co-choreographer Nick DeMoura shares: "There's something undeniable about the way JYT moves on this record. The confidence, the precision. They just look incredible. Directing this video was about capturing that energy and letting the performance speak for itself." Co-choreographer J Blaze shared: "I loved working on the choreography for this record. The guys are incredibly talented and were fully open to pushing themselves throughout rehearsals. They made the process feel effortless, which allowed the choreography to grow naturally and authentically. I'm excited to see what's next for them. The world isn't ready."

In December 2025, JYT signed with Republic Records and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer Freddy Wexler and released their debut single "What U Want." The track received praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, Music Business Worldwide, and more, and was also added to Sirius Hitbound. The high-energy new boyband are poised to reintroduce dance-driven pop to a global audience. Ages 15-17, members Caden, Tyler, Bryan, Recker, and Toby bring together elite-level choreography, standout vocals, and an undeniable brotherhood that has already earned them a fast-growing online fanbase: over 500K followers combined before releasing a single track. The band was formed through an unconventional process in which the members chose each other, resulting in a group with natural chemistry, complementary personalities, and a shared commitment to performance at the highest level.

