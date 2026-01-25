Mulaa Joans Shares 'Phone Sex' Video

(Atlantic) Fast-rising British singer-songwriter Mulaa Joans begins what promises to be a breakthrough year with her most emotionally charged single to date, "Phone Sex," available everywhere now via North West Sound Recordings/Atlantic Records.
A vulnerable ballad that touches on the toxic desire and insecurity that can strain a relationship. A very special live performance video - filmed at London's legendary RAK Studios with backing from a full string section led by Tony Award-winning orchestrator Simon Hale (Spring Awakening, Girl from the North Country) - is streaming now.
The first single from Joans' eagerly anticipated third EP, due later this year, "Phone Sex" marks the latest in a string of remarkably evocative releases from the London-based artist, including last year's acclaimed Nighttime Religion, available HERE. The five-song project includes such tracks as the tender, acoustic-driven "18 Again" as well as the cinematic "Members Only," both of which are joined by soulful live performance videos streaming now at Joans' official YouTube channel.
Recently named by Spotify to its RADAR: First Listen program to support, nurture, and amplify the next generation of global music talent, Mulaa will follow her sold-out headline show earlier this week at London's The Social with a number of upcoming London live dates throughout 2026. Highlights include a headline performance at influential broadcaster Abbie McCarthy's Good Karma Club (set for February 23 at The Camden Assembly). Additional dates will be announced.
Mulaa Joans has quickly captured attention with the depth of her storytelling and a voice that feels both timeless and of the moment. The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, vocal powerhouse, and genre-defining lyricist fuses raw, emotionally charged lyrics with smooth, genre-blurring melodies, channeling the edge of Billie Eilish, the soul of Etta James, and the fearless charisma of Rihanna. Born in Bath and now based in London's iconic Soho district, Mulaa's artistry is heightened by the sophistication and edge of her roots in the fashion world. Her soulful, seductive body of work thus far has brought her increasing industry attention including being declared a BBC Introducing - The West "Artist of the Week." Effortlessly cool and unapologetically authentic, with a presence that simply commands attention, Mulaa Joans is now ready to show the world that she's more than just an artist - she's a movement in the making.
