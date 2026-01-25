PEEKABOO Delivers 'Are We Dreaming?' Album

(Warner) Following the release of his latest single "Answer All My Prayers (w/ Nitepunk, Lyny, Sayak Das, & Nick Smith)," multi-genre electronic music artist, PEEKABOO, unveils his sophomore album entitled Are We Dreaming?

Are We Dreaming? marks a bold new chapter for PEEKABOO, expanding far beyond the traditional limits of bass music. After two years of touring and experimenting with new sounds, Peekaboo shaped a project that blends dubstep, UK bass, grime, techno, and melodic elements into a sound more expansive, immersive, and personal than any of his previous work.

The album moves effortlessly between styles, from the entrancing rhythms of "Six Million" with Skrillex, Flowdan, and Fireboy DML, to the hard-hitting UK influence of "Pump It Up" with Flava D and Scrufizzer, and the emotional depth of "No City Like Mine" featuring Xaelo. Together, these moments underscore the scope of his sound, all while preserving the weight, grit, and intensity that first put Peekaboo on the map. Are We Dreaming? is available now via Major Recordings/Warner Records. See full track list below.

PEEKABOO says, "This album is an amalgamation of all those sounds, and experiences that I have had the past two years. I really refined my sound to who I am as an artist, and what I'm into at the moment. Experimentation is the forefront motif of this album, and I feel incredibly proud of this body of work, more than anything I've ever done. I wanted every single track to shine and give the listener that feeling that they have to run it back one more time." Click more">here to listen.

In addition, PEEKABOO recently announced his North American headlining Are We Dreaming? Tour in support of the album. Spanning over three months, the tour will kick-off on February 19th in Vancouver and make a number of stops in major cities including San Francisco, Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more.

PEEKABOO Are We Dreaming? Tour Dates

2/19 - Commodore Ballroom // Vancouver, Canada

2/20 - The Palace Theatre // Calgary, Canada

2/21 - Showbox SoDo // Seattle, Washington

2/27 - 1015 Folsom // San Francisco, California

3/06 - REALM // Portland, Oregon

3/07 - Walter Where?House // Phoenix, Arizona

3/13 - ReelWorks // Denver, Colorado

3/20 - SILO // Dallas, Texas

3/21 - Concourse Project // Austin, Texas

4/03 - Skydeck on Broadway // Nashville, Tennessee

4/04 - The Black Box // Charlotte, North Carolina

4/10 - DPRTMNT // Toronto, Canada

4/11 - Russell Industrial Center // Detroit, Michigan

4/17 - The Assembly Room // Baltimore, Maryland

4/18 - The Ave Live // Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4/24 - Uptown Theater // Minneapolis, Minnesota

4/25 - Ramova Theatre // Chicago, Illinois

5/01 - Big Night Live // Boston, Massachusetts

5/02 - Brooklyn Steel // Brooklyn, New York

5/08 - Exchange LA // Los Angeles, California

