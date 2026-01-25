Trap Dickey Taps Key Glock For New Track 'Down South'

(Republic) Accelerating a rapid rise to hip-hop's head of the class in 2026, buzzing South Carolina rap phenomenon Trap Dickey unveils a new single and music video entitled "Down South" featuring chart-topping multiplatinum Memphis superstar Key Glock. It notably marks their very first collaboration together as he announces his next project, THE VILLE.

Cooked up by FNZ, Teddy Walton, and Aaron Bow, the production pins an instantly identifiable sample of Lafayette Afro Rock Band's "Darkest Light" to a thick and thumping bassline. Horns wail, and the percussion bristles up against an energetic flow from Trap Dickey. Adopting a bright cadence befitting of the song's laidback West Coast bounce, he spits with confidence through clever double entendre, "Project baby taking pictures like I'm Kodak," just before he bodies the beat with braggadocios bars. Key Glock picks up the ball and dunks with affirmations of his own. He takes a moment to shout out "the real deal Holyfield," and he teases, "If I'm in the driver's seat, then I own it."

In the accompanying video, this dynamic duo take over an auto body shop. They rap for the camera and hold court as a collective of models work on the heavy machinery around them. Ultimately, the track reflects each respective artist's deep love for where he comes from, and it and proves why there's no place quite like "Down South."

They are the region's new kings...

It lands in the wake of a trio of 2025 releases from Trap Dickey, namely "Swish" [feat. Baby Kia], "In Dat Mode" [feat. Flippa T], and the hyper-catchy "Mike Beasley." The latter landed plugs from Vibe who touted it as one of "40 Hip-Hop And R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist."

During the holidays, he teamed up with Hibbett Sports to launch his 5th annual basketball shoe giveaway "Laced To Win." Together, they outfitted varsity players at Cheraw, Hartsville, Darlington, Central, and Chesterfield High Schools with brand new high-quality basketball shoes, empowering every team member to step on the court and compete confidently at an elite level regardless of his or her financial circumstances. Hibbett Sports pledged over $10,000 to sponsor seven varsity high school teams. As part of the initiative, Trap Dickey even made appearances at each school, engaged with players one-on-one, and personally distributed the shoes. 2025 was the biggest giveaway yet for "Laced To Win." As part of this now-annual tradition, he has impressively gifted hundreds of pairs of shoes to high school students across South Carolina.

Last year, he made his presence known throughout the culture online, on tape, and on stage. Trap Dickey joined forces with Kai Cenat on his groundbreaking "Mafiathon 3" livestream, and he performed at Hot 107.9 ATL's "Who's Hot" summer showcase. Plus, XXL touted him as part of its coveted program "The Break," proceeding to praise, "Trap Dickeycalls himself The Preacher's Grandson for a reason. He preaches real life over classic sample flips and pure South Carolina grit. Songs like "No Love" and "Blue Devils" show why he's next up from the South." Additionally to help launch his new business venture in South Carolina, The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God named Trap Dickey the guest of honor at the grand opening of his Krystal burger restaurant

Stay tuned for more music and announcements coming soon from Trap Dickey.

Related Stories

Trap Dickey Delivers 'Mike Beasley' Video

Trap Dickey Taps Baby Kia For New Track 'Swish'

Trap Dickey Streams New Track 'Day Shift'

Trap Dickey Recruits BigXthaPlug For 'No Love'

News > Trap Dickey